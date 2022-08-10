ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
E! News

Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience

Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Canadian
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Royalty Brown, 8, Mimics Dad Chris’ Dance Moves & He’s So Proud: ‘Get It Baby’

The countdown is on until the Royalty Brown world tour. The 8-year-old daughter of Chris Brown took another step towards pop stardom on Thursday (July 28) by sharing a video of her mimicking her father’s dance moves. As Chris, 33, and his crew dance along to “Call Me Every Day,” Breezy’s collab with Wizkid, Royalty did her best to keep up – and she did a pretty good job! In fact, Chris himself gave his seal of approval in the comments section. Along with a string of “kiss” emojis,” Chris wrote, “Get it, baby!”
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby

Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy