Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Nick Cannon reveals his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, is his 'fantasy love' and admits he'd get back together with her if their relationship could be 'the way it was'
Nick Cannon told "The Hot Tee Talk Show" podcast he would reconcile with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon said Carey was his "fantasy love" and that their relationship was "like a fairy tale." He added that he had "respect" for her relationship with Bryan Tanaka.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Proposes To Bre Tiesi Days After Saying He'd Get Back With Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon is the first to admit that he isn't great at monogamy. He often jokes about the plethora of children he's had with multiple women, recently commending Elon Musk's procreation philosophy. Now, however, it looks like he's ready to try to settle down once more. "I said I would...
People
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Tony Rock Says His Brother Chris Rock Must Be Handsome Now To Be Dating White Actress, Lake Bell
Tony Rock is happy for his brother Chris Rock because people care about who he’s dating. Apparently, he said that people don’t care about who ugly guys are dating and white women don’t usually look at them. so he must be a catch. Chris Rock is said to be dating actress Lake Bell and Gary has all the tea on their relationship and more.
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Royalty Brown, 8, Mimics Dad Chris’ Dance Moves & He’s So Proud: ‘Get It Baby’
The countdown is on until the Royalty Brown world tour. The 8-year-old daughter of Chris Brown took another step towards pop stardom on Thursday (July 28) by sharing a video of her mimicking her father’s dance moves. As Chris, 33, and his crew dance along to “Call Me Every Day,” Breezy’s collab with Wizkid, Royalty did her best to keep up – and she did a pretty good job! In fact, Chris himself gave his seal of approval in the comments section. Along with a string of “kiss” emojis,” Chris wrote, “Get it, baby!”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby
Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
The Internet Is Baffled Over The Friendship Between Alicia Keys And Mashonda
It’s been years since Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere waved the white flag and decided to bury the hatchet. When Swizz Beatz posted a photo on his Instagram of them embracing each other during Keys’ world tour, the internet was baffled. Mashonda Tifrere accused Alicia Keys of having...
NME
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
Chris Rock Finally Addressed The Will Smith Oscars Slap And Said That He's "Not A Victim"
"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
