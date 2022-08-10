Read full article on original website
John Walker
1d ago
it still doesn't matter the logger truck and the mta bus, Now they both still did not stop and plus others folk divers, they both still ran the red lights ..
Four Bleckley County students taken to hospital after minor bus crash
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Four students were taken to the hospital after a car hit a school bus at the Cochran Bypass on Thursday morning, according to a post from Bleckley County Schools. There was a two-car accident that caused one of the cars to hit the school bus...
Deputy Investigates Possible Shooting After Car Crashes Into Tree At West Macon Walmart (Macon, GA)
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree at West Macon Walmart, and a possible shooting is suspected. Walmart has been reported to have fired shots, but the investigators do not believe any shots were fired during this time, and no [..]
stnonline.com
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
wgxa.tv
Crash involving school bus sends 4 Bleckley County students to hospital
UPDATE -- August 11, 2022 12:16 P.M. According to Georgia State Patrol, one vehicle was driving north on GA 87 and another was headed south on the same road as the bus sat at the intersection,. The northbound vehicle tried to beat the red light and crashed into the southbound...
wgxa.tv
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.
UPDATE: August 11, 2022 6:40 P.M. -- According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a male juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just before 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call about someone being shot on Ward Street near Downtown...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
'Gun violence hurts everyone': Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart. For more...
41nbc.com
Johnson County School District taking new safety measures following Friday shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Johnson County School District is taking new safety measures after a man fired shots during a football game Friday, sending students and fans running for safety. The district held a news conference Tuesday to announce the efforts. Police arrested Joshua Russell of Dublin in...
WMAZ
Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, deputies performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses.
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
CBS 46
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for Georgia woman who fell out of patrol car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy Thursday at the service for Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who died after an encounter with Hancock County deputies. WATCH THE FUNERAL BELOW. Rev. Sharpton noted that the service was both a celebration of life and an...
wgxa.tv
Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
wgxa.tv
Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
Thomaston-Upson Schools reopened after student mistakes massager for gun
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Thomaston-Upson Schools went into a full lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a student pointed a handheld massager at a student, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office. Just before noon on Tuesday, a parent of an Upson-Lee High School student called 911,...
Comments / 5