Domino’s Hawaii Partners with the 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk
The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is one of the most fun and entertaining charity events in Hawaii. This year, it is returning to an in-person event on August 20th! On Oahu, walkers will follow a course starting from Magic Island that will make its way through Waikiki and back to the starting line.
7-Eleven Hawaii Partners with HUGS (7-Eleven)
7-Eleven Hawaii and HUGS have a big fundraising event coming up! On Monday, August 15th we will be coming together with members of the community to host our 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Mid Pacific Country Club, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting a local non-profit. This event harnesses the power of community support, where 7-Eleven Hawaii will join with vendor partners and volunteers to raise money. This August they are working with the volunteers from HUGS, and we learned all about it.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
Cruise to Hawaii is canceled over staffing issues
The changes take effect Sept. 6 and apply to itineraries from all departure ports except where government regulations may vary like Canada, Greece and Australia.
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
What do Hawaii voters want from a candidate?
KHON2 asked residents, "What does a candidate do to earn your vote?"
Pohakuloa brush fire burns about 16,400 acres
The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Leilani wildfire, also known as, Pohakuloa brushfire, burned around 16,400 acres on Friday morning since it sparked on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
Schofield Barracks calls on HECO to help with power outages
USAG Hawaii said the outage needs to happen to allow Hawaiian Electric Company to execute a tie-in to connect circuits from the Menoher substation to another on-post substation.
DOH loosens COVID guidance
It is the least restrictive COVID guidance released to date from the CDC, and the Hawaii Department of Health taking similar steps. After more than two years of staying at least six feet apart from others, health officials said that may not be as necessary anymore.
Primaries behind; a sprint to November
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The voters decided it will be Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona going head to head this November for the governor’s seat, and now with a less crowded field of candidates, it is a full-on sprint for the general election. It...
As election day nears, a closer look at what happens to ballots once received
From being processed and secured, election officials are busy at the statewide counting center in the State Capitol.
Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele
HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
Trade winds are expected to weaken
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day and Take2.
1 brother dead, sibling still missing during high surf
The Hawaii Police Department are currently investigating a possible drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother.
How political campaigns get voters’ personal information
Voter's phones may continue to ring as inboxes fill up with messages from political candidates, but how do campaigns get voter's personal information?
