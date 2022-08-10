ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Domino’s Hawaii Partners with the 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk

The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is one of the most fun and entertaining charity events in Hawaii. This year, it is returning to an in-person event on August 20th! On Oahu, walkers will follow a course starting from Magic Island that will make its way through Waikiki and back to the starting line.
7-Eleven Hawaii Partners with HUGS (7-Eleven)

7-Eleven Hawaii and HUGS have a big fundraising event coming up! On Monday, August 15th we will be coming together with members of the community to host our 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Mid Pacific Country Club, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting a local non-profit. This event harnesses the power of community support, where 7-Eleven Hawaii will join with vendor partners and volunteers to raise money. This August they are working with the volunteers from HUGS, and we learned all about it.
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
DOH loosens COVID guidance

It is the least restrictive COVID guidance released to date from the CDC, and the Hawaii Department of Health taking similar steps. After more than two years of staying at least six feet apart from others, health officials said that may not be as necessary anymore.
Primaries behind; a sprint to November

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The voters decided it will be Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona going head to head this November for the governor’s seat, and now with a less crowded field of candidates, it is a full-on sprint for the general election. It...
Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
