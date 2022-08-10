ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

WGNO

Mississippi DPS releases dash cam video of arrest by trooper in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) have completed an investigation into a recent viral video of a MHP trooper arresting a man in McComb. The agencies believe there’s no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper. The agencies […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP responds to viral MHP arrest video

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Conference NAACP released a statement regarding a recent viral video of a Mississippi State Trooper arresting a man in McComb. The video, captured on Friday, August 5, was recorded by a man named Packer Lewis. The video shows one of his brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Magnolia

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after multiple drugs were found at a home in Magnolia on Thursday, August 11. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said narcotics officers conduced a search warrant at a home on Sherman Road. They said officers found about 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams […]
MAGNOLIA, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets 20 years in prison for shooting death of cousin

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of his cousin. Mose Curtis Smith, 37, of 2785 Furrs Mill Drive, Wesson, was arrested Dec. 22, 2020, after a late-night shooting in Brookhaven. Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to calls of shots fired on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after dark that Monday.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WKRG News 5

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
JACKSON, MS
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

Missing man's remains found buried near rural highway in Louisiana; 3 arrested for murder

HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
HUSSER, LA
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS

