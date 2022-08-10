Read full article on original website
Mississippi DPS releases dash cam video of arrest by trooper in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) have completed an investigation into a recent viral video of a MHP trooper arresting a man in McComb. The agencies believe there’s no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper. The agencies […]
NAACP responds to viral MHP arrest video
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Conference NAACP released a statement regarding a recent viral video of a Mississippi State Trooper arresting a man in McComb. The video, captured on Friday, August 5, was recorded by a man named Packer Lewis. The video shows one of his brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street […]
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving a state trooper in McComb, Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says the situation couldn’t have been handled any better. On August 5, Trooper Hayden Falvey pulled over Eugene Lewis for speeding...
Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Magnolia
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after multiple drugs were found at a home in Magnolia on Thursday, August 11. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said narcotics officers conduced a search warrant at a home on Sherman Road. They said officers found about 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams […]
Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
Man arrested, charged after agents recover hundreds of grams of multiple drugs in Pike County
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged Derrick Cockerham with Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substance and Trafficking a Controlled Substance on Friday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Road in Magnolia, Mississippi....
Sheriff upgrades charges on pair after Washington Parish shooting victim dies
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, Jessica Mezquite, 20, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
Mississippi man gets 20 years in prison for shooting death of cousin
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of his cousin. Mose Curtis Smith, 37, of 2785 Furrs Mill Drive, Wesson, was arrested Dec. 22, 2020, after a late-night shooting in Brookhaven. Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to calls of shots fired on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after dark that Monday.
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
Viral Brutality: Mississippi Cop Caught On Camera Abusing Handcuffed Black Man, Arrests Bystander Brothers For Filming
Mississippi trooper in the city of McComb was seen being violent with already-handcuffed Black man Eugene Lewis
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Missing man's remains found buried near rural highway in Louisiana; 3 arrested for murder
HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
FG Famous, Bogalusa rapper and friend of JayDaYoungan, arrested on federal gun charge
Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
72-year-old sentenced to 99 years for aggravated crimes against nature involving grandchild
AMITE---Percy Stalls, 72, of Summit, Mississippi, was sentenced on August 2, 2022 to 99 years imprisonment at hard labor with the Department of Corrections for one count of Aggravated Crimes against Nature involving Incestuous Sexual Acts upon a Minor. At least 25 years of the sentence shall be served without...
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
