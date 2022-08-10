Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols launches his second home run of the game to give Cardinals a 6-2 lead
Albert Pujols launched his second home run of the game to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 689th home run of his career traveled 443 feet.
FOX Sports
Angels and Twins meet in series rubber match
Minnesota Twins (58-54, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Angels: Tucker Davidson (1-3, 7.91 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Angels +116; over/under is 9...
Nationals calling up top prospect C.J. Abrams, key piece to Juan Soto trade
The Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world earlier this month, trading away star Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres. Less than two weeks later, one of the key pieces acquired in the deal is ready to make his Nationals' debut. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan,...
FOX Sports
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports
Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series
Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Brewers take on the Cardinals looking to end road losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (60-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: How Fernando Tatis' suspension affects Padres
The San Diego Padres will be without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. this season as the shortstop received an 80-game suspension by MLB on Friday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Tatis did not play this season as he's been sidelined with a wrist injury, reportedly suffered in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension breaks Padres' trust, puts onus on newcomers
This was supposed to be the Padres’ moment. On Aug. 3, Juan Soto’s contagious energy spread through Southern California. A once-in-a-generation trade brought a once-in-a-generation talent to a city awaiting the spark. San Diego doesn’t have an NBA or NHL team. Its NFL team packed up and left. It is still seeking its first title in a current major professional sports league.
FOX Sports
Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
FOX Sports
Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins
Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1
Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Brewers +126; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
FOX Sports
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer scores on a sac fly from Reese McGuire, Boston leads NY, 2-0
Boston Red Sox's Eric Hosmer scores on a sac fly from Reese McGuire. Boston leads the New York Yankees, 2-0.
FOX Sports
Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins
Atlanta Braves (67-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-62, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 3.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
FOX Sports
Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead...
FOX Sports
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
Comments / 0