Turnto10.com
Man charged with DUI in apartment complex crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man faces charges after crashing into an apartment complex. Police said 50-year-old Antonio Lopes was charged with a DUI after he drove into a unit at Evergreen Apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The apartment was occupied...
Police ID man killed in motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south in the area of I-195. […]
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Turnto10.com
Cranston crash sends car through fence, down embankment
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car crashed through a fence and landed in an embankment in Cranston on Saturday night. State police said the car went off the side of Route 96 southbound and crashed near Doric Avenue. Two people in the car suffered minor injuries, officials said. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro
The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
GoLocalProv
Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight
Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
ABC6.com
2 people taken to Rhode Island Hospital after car crash in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Fire Department said two people were taken to Rhode Island hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Doric Avenue and Broadmoor Road just before midnight. Firefighters said Cranston police officers were also on the scene.
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Turnto10.com
Providence highway crash kills motorcyclist
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — State police said a motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence on Saturday. Police responded to the southbound lane north of Thurbers Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash. Officials said the man lost control while traveling in the...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-290 in Worcester; may have been hit by multiple vehicles
WORCESTER — A 27-year-old Worcester man was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate 290 Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Troopers responded to a call about 11:30 p.m....
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway
A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: East Providence man arrested for several car break-ins
(WJAR) — An East Providence man who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with several break-ins around the city will soon face similar charges in Providence. Providence police said Saturday that they were working to charge 46-year-old Kevin Cunha, the man police said was caught on camera breaking into cars.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 1 passenger injured in Attleboro car crash
(WJAR) — A car crash on Friday evening left one person dead and a passenger injured in Attleboro, Massachusetts. According to the Attleboro fire chief, fire and police crews responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. in the area of South Avenue at West Street. First responders discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree.
ABC6.com
Missing teen found, North Providence police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
GoLocalProv
Motorcyclist Killed in Accident on I-95
The Rhode Island State Police report they are investigating a fatal crash. “At approximately 2:36 PM on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195,” according to the State Police.
Turnto10.com
Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Attleboro crash
South Avenue is currently shut down in the area of West Street.
WCVB
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford
MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
