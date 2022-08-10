ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fends off Trump-backed primary challenger

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) was projected to have edged out a win in the GOP primary for the state’s 63rd Assembly District on Tuesday, prevailing against Adam Steen, a challenger endorsed by former President Trump.

Vos won his primary against Steen, whom Trump endorsed earlier this year as a rebuke after Vos refused an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, according to The Associated Press. The former president has continued to peddle baseless allegations that the last election was fraudulent.

Steen has signaled he would move to decertify the 2020 election results and has held other controversial views, including supporting banning contraception.

The former president also visited the state last weekend to rally for several of his endorsed candidates, which included Steen.

Some Republican strategists who spoke to The Hill last week signaled that a Vos win was expected, but the closeness of the primary results may have indicated how an endorsement from Trump tipped the scales.

Vos’s win comes one week after Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) lost his former state Sen. David Farnsworth, another Trump-endorsed challenger, for the state’s 10th legislative district.

