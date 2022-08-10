Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Van hydroplanes on I-293 in Bedford, rolls over after striking guardrail
BEDFORD, N.H. — One person suffered minor injuries after a van struck a guardrail and flipped over on Interstate 293, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, the 60-year-old driver lost control after 11 p.m. Monday after hydroplaning on I-293 in Bedford. The van landed on its side,...
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
WGME
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
Man charged in deadly shooting inside Everett apartment
EVERETT, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting inside an Everett apartment in July. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson. Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on...
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital
A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel
BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
New Hampshire police continue search for evidence in killings of mother and two children
There will be a police presence along I-93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton on Wednesday. There may be a large police presence along I-93 in New Hampshire between exits 17 and 20 on Wednesday, amid the ongoing investigation into the recent homicides of a mother and her two children.
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
manchesterinklink.com
Residents displaced by Pine Street fire
MANCHESTER, NH – Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire Wednesday morning at 27 Pine Street. Companies were dispatched to 27 Pine St. at 10:48 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the building with possible fire in the basement. First arriving engine company reported heavy smoke showing from a one-and-a-half-story residential structure, firefighters advanced a charged hand line to the basement for an aggressive interior attack. The fire was brought under control quickly, crews conducted overhaul and salvage operations along with ventilating the upper floors.
WMUR.com
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A Massachusetts man found not guilty in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials confirmed to WMUR. Officials said after Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on 15...
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
WMUR.com
Randolph motorcycle crash case in hands of jury
LANCASTER, N.H. — Jurors are now deliberating in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, a truck driver charged with causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Before closing arguments were delivered Tuesday morning, and out of the presence of the jury, the defense moved to dismiss the charges or have the judge order a verdict of not guilty, arguing that the state hadn't proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt. That motion was denied.
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
Westford Animal Control officer jumps into water to rescue goose tangled in fishing line
WESTFORD, Mass. — Westford Animal Control Officer Kirsten Hirschler sprang into action to free a goose caught in fishing line. The tangled bird was reported in Nabnasset Lake. Westford Police say Hirschler jumped into the water and, along with her partner Trudi Bankowski, rescued the goose. The bird was...
manchesterinklink.com
Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
