Fremont, NH

WMUR.com

Van hydroplanes on I-293 in Bedford, rolls over after striking guardrail

BEDFORD, N.H. — One person suffered minor injuries after a van struck a guardrail and flipped over on Interstate 293, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, the 60-year-old driver lost control after 11 p.m. Monday after hydroplaning on I-293 in Bedford. The van landed on its side,...
BEDFORD, NH
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge

MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
EVERETT, MA
City
Fremont, NH
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
Seacoast Current

Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital

A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
#B 52#On This Day#Bomber#Traffic Accident
manchesterinklink.com

Residents displaced by Pine Street fire

MANCHESTER, NH – Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire Wednesday morning at 27 Pine Street. Companies were dispatched to 27 Pine St. at 10:48 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the building with possible fire in the basement. First arriving engine company reported heavy smoke showing from a one-and-a-half-story residential structure, firefighters advanced a charged hand line to the basement for an aggressive interior attack. The fire was brought under control quickly, crews conducted overhaul and salvage operations along with ventilating the upper floors.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Randolph motorcycle crash case in hands of jury

LANCASTER, N.H. — Jurors are now deliberating in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, a truck driver charged with causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Before closing arguments were delivered Tuesday morning, and out of the presence of the jury, the defense moved to dismiss the charges or have the judge order a verdict of not guilty, arguing that the state hadn't proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt. That motion was denied.
RANDOLPH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...

