ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Virtual Reality Helps Boxers Train, Puts Skills To The Test

By Daniel Hawk
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49G3hq_0hBGS8AG00

Boxing is one of the oldest sports in the world. The Tulsa Engine Room, with the help of owner Aaron Sloan, is putting the boxing gloves to a whole new test.

Like most other things, if you want to be good at boxing, you have to put in the work.

Hours in the gym hitting the heavy bag, getting your footwork and timing down. Now there is a new way to train with virtual reality boxing.

“We have full scale virtual gym. They physic inside the training gym. They are 95 percent accurate to the real world,” said Aaron Sloan owner of the Engine Room.

For those thinking, "Hey it can't be that hard to train without the gloves or headgear," News On 6's Dan Hawk figured he would give it a test.

“It doesn't take but maybe 5 minutes and you adapt to that reality,” said Sloan.

Dan said virtual boxing still gave him a full body workout.

"As soon as that bell rings, they come out like just throwing punches and your heart rate gets up. It's a hard workout. You go through just 3 rounds of not hitting anything, but you wouldn't think that’s a lot. Just those three rounds you will be exhausted," said Sloan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Combat sports pioneer ‘Judo’ Gene Lebell dies at 89

Gene LeBell, a man who is widely credited for making grappling a popular discipline in combat sports, died at age 89. Lebell was a beloved figure in the martial arts world, and his reach extended to multiple arenas, including judo, mixed martial arts, professional wrestling and as a Hollywood stuntman. He won won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before eventually transitioning to professional wrestling.
COMBAT SPORTS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy