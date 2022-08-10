Read full article on original website
Football: Minot optimistic heading into 2022 season
Football: Minot optimistic heading into 2022 season

The Magicians see paths to improvement on both sides of the ball despite winning just two games last season.
Someone You Should Know: Sienna Weigel, national dance title holder
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — From a small town to a big stage, a North Dakota native competed against thousands of dancers from across the country to bring a number of national titles home to Minot. In this week’s Someone You Should Know, Sienna Weigel takes us on her dancing...
Semi flipped near Carpio
Semi flipped near Carpio
Former Miss USA 2018, Cara Mund, is running for U.S. House
Former Miss USA 2018, Cara Mund, is running for U.S. House
Celebratory picnic with Independence Inc
Celebratory picnic with Independence Inc
2040 Minot Plan new draft and public meetings
2040 Minot Plan new draft and public meetings
Baby & Me, Tobacco Free at First District Health Unit
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Maternal tobacco use is an important public health issue that impacts the health of mom and baby. One in 14 women in the nation has reported using tobacco during pregnancy, according to the CDC. First District Health Unit in Minot is now working to lower...
