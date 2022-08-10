Read full article on original website
Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions
The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
Braves call top prospect Vaughn Grissom up to big leagues
The Atlanta Braves Wednesday selected the contract of Vaughn Grissom to the major league roster and returned Kirby Yates from his major league rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.
Little Leaguer Comforts Opposing Pitcher In Viral Act Of Sportsmanship
The Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game had no shortage of sportsmanship Tuesday. A heartwarming moment started with a scare, as Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the helmet on a pitch that got away from him. Jarvis spun to the ground and immediately grabbed his head but was okay and took his base once the shock wore off.
Yardbarker
Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process
After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
FOX Sports
Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak
Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
Yardbarker
Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
Braves look to break skid in game against the Red Sox
Atlanta Braves (64-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-56, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Red Sox +134; over/under...
Does Vaughn Grissom’s arrival give Braves leverage in negotiations with Dansby Swanson?
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the major league debut of Atlanta Braves prospect Vaughn Grissom. Due to injuries and need Grissom made his debut in the Braves 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
