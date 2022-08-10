Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southeast football ‘determined’ to have a winning season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southeast High School seniors Gunnar Gottula and Max Buttenback say their goals for the season are simple: they want to win a state championship this year. “It’s southeast and we’re known to win and I think everybody here wants to win,” Buttenback said. “I...
klkntv.com
‘We had a bad day today’: Huskers continue to face offensive challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With two weeks into fall camp, the Husker offense continues to face some challenges. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday’s practice was a bit of a setback. Proving once again that the strength of the team this season looks to come from the defense.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest High School prepares for inaugural football season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Lincoln Northwest football is entering its first season as a program and despite having no seniors at the school, the Falcons plan to field a varsity team this season in Class B. Brian Lauck, the former Lincoln North Star defensive coordinator, is the team’s first-ever head...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Judd Cornell returns as men’s golf head coach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker golfer is returning to his alma mater to take over as head coach. Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Cornell would be the team’s new head coach. Back in July, former head coach Brett Balak resigned from the position on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve
Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball. Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Saying,...
KLIN and 1620 The Zone Uniting to Break the Curse on Nebraska Football
Husker fans invited to help put an end to NU’s hex
247Sports
Two Nebraskans, and Husker targets, appear in updated Top247 for '24 class
Two Nebraskans who both have Husker offers can be found in the updated Top247 rankings for the 2024 class. Bellevue West wide receiver Dae'Vonn Hall checks in at No. 137 overall, while Ainsworth athlete Carter Nelson is a new entry to the top of the ratings at No. 190. At...
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple Expresses Frustration Over Wednesday Practice
It just might be that the Nebraska football team hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback just yet. While head coach Scott Frost has officially gone on record as stating that the job is Casey Thompson‘s to lose, it appears that Chubba Purdy is still in the running. That was just one of the details that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple let slip during Wednesday afternoon’s post-practice press conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
Nebraska Football: Expert Trolls Football Fans With A Top 10 Nod For The Huskers
While there is quite a bit of excitement around what this season of Nebraska football might entail, most discussions tend to center around the Huskers making it to a bowl game in 2022. However, it turns out that at least one national expert remarkably has the Cornhuskers ranked in his pre-season Top 10.
247Sports
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska
Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska’s unique situation at middle blocker, and more observations from the first day of practice
John Cook likes to refer to looming projects as "the art of coaching." The Nebraska volleyball coach has one on his hands this season at middle blocker. Consider this scene from Tuesday, the Huskers' first practice of the season. 22-year-old Kaitlyn Hord and 17-year-old Maggie Mendelson were standing by each other each learning how to play middle blocker for the Huskers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bvmsports.com
Top 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coaches of all-time
LINCOLN, Neb. (BVM) — Great players come from all over the country to play against the cream of the crop. Division I college football was created to give young men the opportunity to showcase their skills while also receiving an education. College football Saturdays are a must watch during the fall, especially for Nebraska. College football players are the might and power in the program, but they wouldn’t be nearly as developed or successful under any ordinary coach. These coaches cemented themselves atop the college football mountain.
1011now.com
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
News Channel Nebraska
Jaxon Saathoff scores first home track win, Saathoff’s talk father/son racing
BEATRICE - A legend around southeast Nebraska and the world of local racing is Johnny “The Jet” Saathoff. A 4-time national champion with over 350 career wins, but now The Jet is passing his knowledge and experience down to his son Jaxon, who’s quickly climbing the ranks of the racing world.
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Comments / 0