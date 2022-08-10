ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln Southeast football 'determined' to have a winning season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southeast High School seniors Gunnar Gottula and Max Buttenback say their goals for the season are simple: they want to win a state championship this year. “It’s southeast and we’re known to win and I think everybody here wants to win,” Buttenback said. “I...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Northwest High School prepares for inaugural football season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Lincoln Northwest football is entering its first season as a program and despite having no seniors at the school, the Falcons plan to field a varsity team this season in Class B. Brian Lauck, the former Lincoln North Star defensive coordinator, is the team’s first-ever head...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Former Husker Judd Cornell returns as men's golf head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker golfer is returning to his alma mater to take over as head coach. Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Cornell would be the team’s new head coach. Back in July, former head coach Brett Balak resigned from the position on...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve

Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball. Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Saying,...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple Expresses Frustration Over Wednesday Practice

It just might be that the Nebraska football team hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback just yet. While head coach Scott Frost has officially gone on record as stating that the job is Casey Thompson‘s to lose, it appears that Chubba Purdy is still in the running. That was just one of the details that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple let slip during Wednesday afternoon’s post-practice press conference.
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska

Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's unique situation at middle blocker, and more observations from the first day of practice

John Cook likes to refer to looming projects as "the art of coaching." The Nebraska volleyball coach has one on his hands this season at middle blocker. Consider this scene from Tuesday, the Huskers' first practice of the season. 22-year-old Kaitlyn Hord and 17-year-old Maggie Mendelson were standing by each other each learning how to play middle blocker for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
bvmsports.com

Top 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coaches of all-time

LINCOLN, Neb. (BVM) — Great players come from all over the country to play against the cream of the crop. Division I college football was created to give young men the opportunity to showcase their skills while also receiving an education. College football Saturdays are a must watch during the fall, especially for Nebraska. College football players are the might and power in the program, but they wouldn’t be nearly as developed or successful under any ordinary coach. These coaches cemented themselves atop the college football mountain.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE

