ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Football: DLB hoping to build off playoff experience

By Tristan Thomas
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhIdp_0hBGRYkS00

Another playoff team hoping to get back to the post season is Des Lacs/Burlington.

The Lakers 2021 season came to a close in the quarterfinals with a loss to Bowman County.

DLB has plenty of talent to replenish from last year’s squad, as the team hopes the younger players can use last season’s playoff experience to their advantage.

“We understand the work that needs to be put in. We lost quite a bit, and we definitely have a lot of holes to fill, but those younger kids are focused and determined to make that the floor and try to get another step, or even two steps further coming into this year,” Head Coach Taylor Teske said.

“Practice has been going good, we’ve all been working hard to get to where we were last year and we’ve all been trying to get conditioned and it’s been a process,” Senior Wide Receiver Eli Hennessy said.

Game one for the Lakers is a matchup at home against Dickinson Trinity on August 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Football: Younger players in new roles for MLS

In Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood’s 2021 campaign, the Mavericks qualified for the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons before bowing out in the first round. This team will be much younger than last year after graduating eight seniors, with only one senior for MLS in 2022. The team said this will change some of their approach […]
MOHALL, ND
KX News

Football: Bishop Ryan relying on culture with a new-look roster

Bishop Ryan is one of the schools coming off a stellar season last fall, winning ten games and reaching the semi-final round for the third year in a row. After graduating a large senior class, there will be plenty of new faces on the field this season. Head coach Roger Coleman said his program will […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Football: Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose looks to continue winning culture

One of the top teams in Class 11B continues to be the Velva-Garrison-Drake/Anamoose Aggies, who added more players to this year’s team via emergency co-op. 2014 is the last time a Velva football team missed the post season. The reason for this consistent success speaks to a strong bond between coaches and players. We’ve had […]
VELVA, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlb#American Football#Sports#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Football: Minot optimistic heading into 2022 season

Minot High Football had its first fully padded practice today ahead of what they hope is a more successful 2022 season, thanks in part to what’s happened over the past year. The Magicians are optimistic heading into fall of 2022. Despite winning just two games last season, they see paths to improvement on both sides […]
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Football: St. Mary's Ready to Play at the Next Level

Football: St. Mary’s Ready to Play at the Next Level. Plans announced to make Pre-K more accessible in …. National Farmers Market Week highlights local producers. Northwest Arts Center presents INT’L All Media Exhibit. Bug Camp put on by Discovery on the Go. Celebratory picnic with Independence Inc.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Ask the City of Minot Anything at these August meetings

The City of Minot has announced its proposed budget for city maintenance and improvement for 2023 — and soon, you’ll have a chance to learn all about it. This 2023 budget draft is taking cues from the Capital Improvement Plan, helping improve major aspects of the city of Minot including flood control, stormwater and drainage […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Main Street Minute: Plato’s Closet arrives in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Magic City has welcomed a new unique clothing business. Plato’s Closet just opened, though they are only taking orders to sell currently. They let you bring in your lightly worn clothing and Plato’s employees will inspect the clothing and make an offer.
MINOT, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out

Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
NEW TOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy