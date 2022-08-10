ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Tribune

Lehman to Retire from CFMT at Year-End

NASHVILLE, TN — Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) as a philanthropic force that has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation, has announced she will retire as the nonprofit organization’s president at the end of 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

