ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
David Heitz

Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas

An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
AURORA, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia

At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
Douglas County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
livability.com

All for One: Castle Rock, CO Residents Are All in This Together

Castle Rock residents are resourceful, collaborative and all about giving back. Castle Rock is a community that’s constantly giving back to its residents. A prime example can be found in the Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation, a nonprofit partner to the Town of Castle Rock Parks and Recreation Department.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?

Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Board
Colorado Daily

California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus

An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man who robbed several banks across Front Range sentenced to prison

A 46-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend the next 21 years in federal prison after he robbed four banks across the Front Range in 2020 and 2021. Jared L. Fitzgerald was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after he previously pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, including one with force, last December, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Owner of New Hope Rescue found guilty of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS — The owner of New Hope Rescue, Inc., investigated for malpractice in September 2021, was found guilty of animal cruelty on Friday. Joann Roof was found guilty of one count of Cruelty of Animals and acquitted of a second count. Three counts of Cruelty to Animals were dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Louisville Chamber of Commerce leader resigns

Less than a year after taking the job as the Louisville Chamber of Commerce executive director, Amber Thiel has stepped down, the organization said this week in an email to its members. Thiel was hired last September to succeed Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the...
LOUISVILLE, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon

The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
livability.com

Moving to Castle Rock, CO? Check out these 7 Neighborhoods

The neighborhoods in Castle Rock are rock solid when it comes to creating community. House hunting? Castle Rock has several friendly neighborhoods and a number of housing options with livability assets like parks and trails, recreational activities, schools and more. In fact, the city is so great it recently ranked on our annual list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live. Here are some quick facts on seven such neighborhoods:
CASTLE ROCK, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Breaking: Crash temporarily closes section of Lowell Boulevard

Broomfield Police are on the scene of an accident involving a bicyclist and vehicle on Lowell Boulevard. The crash temporarily closed southbound Lowell Boulevard between 136th and 144th this afternoon. The road is now open. The Broomfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the accident. The bicyclist was transported to the...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy