Nederland residents express frustration about hunting near neighborhoods, lack of affordable housing
Nederland residents gripped printed speeches while waiting Thursday evening to address the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners with concerns about the future of their small mountain community. Commissioners conducted their August town hall in Nederland to meet with residents and hear about pressing issues for the town. About 25...
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia
At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
All for One: Castle Rock, CO Residents Are All in This Together
Castle Rock residents are resourceful, collaborative and all about giving back. Castle Rock is a community that’s constantly giving back to its residents. A prime example can be found in the Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation, a nonprofit partner to the Town of Castle Rock Parks and Recreation Department.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?
Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus
An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado man who robbed several banks across Front Range sentenced to prison
A 46-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend the next 21 years in federal prison after he robbed four banks across the Front Range in 2020 and 2021. Jared L. Fitzgerald was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after he previously pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, including one with force, last December, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.
Owner of New Hope Rescue found guilty of animal cruelty
COLORADO SPRINGS — The owner of New Hope Rescue, Inc., investigated for malpractice in September 2021, was found guilty of animal cruelty on Friday. Joann Roof was found guilty of one count of Cruelty of Animals and acquitted of a second count. Three counts of Cruelty to Animals were dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office. […]
Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs
A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page. The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. "I thought he/she was going to land on our roof...
Louisville Chamber of Commerce leader resigns
Less than a year after taking the job as the Louisville Chamber of Commerce executive director, Amber Thiel has stepped down, the organization said this week in an email to its members. Thiel was hired last September to succeed Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the...
Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon
The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
Landspouts possible near DIA, other metro cities
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement about possible landspouts.
Moving to Castle Rock, CO? Check out these 7 Neighborhoods
The neighborhoods in Castle Rock are rock solid when it comes to creating community. House hunting? Castle Rock has several friendly neighborhoods and a number of housing options with livability assets like parks and trails, recreational activities, schools and more. In fact, the city is so great it recently ranked on our annual list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live. Here are some quick facts on seven such neighborhoods:
Breaking: Crash temporarily closes section of Lowell Boulevard
Broomfield Police are on the scene of an accident involving a bicyclist and vehicle on Lowell Boulevard. The crash temporarily closed southbound Lowell Boulevard between 136th and 144th this afternoon. The road is now open. The Broomfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the accident. The bicyclist was transported to the...
Brother mourns the loss of El Paso County woman killed in shooting
On Sunday night, 26-year-old Alex Paz was killed in a shooting that also took the life of an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy.
