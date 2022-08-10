ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Overturned semi on I-65 in Bullitt County causing delays

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned semi-truck on I-65 in Hillview. According to Bullitt County dispatchers, traffic is delayed on northbound and southbound I-65 near the accident. Photos shared by Zoneton Fire Department show a semi-truck that had rolled over...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Child injured when hit by car while crossing street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning. According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Man who died in Hardin County trooper vehicle pursuit identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a fiery vehicle crash after a pursuit by a Kentucky State Police trooper in July has been identified as Douglas Mullins of Louisville. KSP identified the 42-year-old Wednesday. The incident occurred Monday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. after a trooper...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

KSP releases name of man killed while fleeing police in Hardin Co.

A suspect killed in a fiery crash while fleeing Kentucky State Police in Hardin County has been identified. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Public Affairs Office Scotty Sharp said the man killed while fleeing troopers in July was 42-year-old Douglas Mullins, of Louisville. The pursuit occurred Monday night, July 19,...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man killed in early morning Shively shooting

SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Shively Wednesday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 6:24 a.m., Shively police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane early Wednesday. That's in a neighborhood to the southeast of the Cane Run Road exit from the Watterson Expressway.
Wave 3

Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating the circumstances of an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Sgt. Jordan Brown, a department spokesman, said officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane around 6:25 a.m. They found a man in his 40′s with gunshot wounds. The victim died before he could receive medical care.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

29-year-old hit and killed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
LOUISVILLE, KY

