wdrb.com
I-71S ramp to I-265 blocked after truck hauling Bud Light overturns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The I-71S ramp to I-265 is blocked after a semi truck hauling cans of Bud Light overturned around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Pictures from the scene showed the truck on its side with hundreds of cans of beer on the ground. No details on what caused the...
Wave 3
Wave 3
Child injured when hit by car while crossing street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning. According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.
WLKY.com
WLKY.com
Paint dripping from Sherman Minton bridge causes damage to multiple cars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers who use the Sherman Minton Bridge have been forced to shell out thousands of dollars in repairs after their cars were splattered with paint while crossing the bridge. The issues first started appearing on social media last week. Dozens of drivers posted pictures of...
WLKY.com
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
WTVQ
k105.com
KSP releases name of man killed while fleeing police in Hardin Co.
A suspect killed in a fiery crash while fleeing Kentucky State Police in Hardin County has been identified. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Public Affairs Office Scotty Sharp said the man killed while fleeing troopers in July was 42-year-old Douglas Mullins, of Louisville. The pursuit occurred Monday night, July 19,...
WLKY.com
Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in early morning Shively shooting
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Shively Wednesday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 6:24 a.m., Shively police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane early Wednesday. That's in a neighborhood to the southeast of the Cane Run Road exit from the Watterson Expressway.
WLKY.com
Newburg neighbor begging city leaders to do something after car plunges through his home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many neighbors who live along Jeanine Drive in the Newburg neighborhood are begging metro city leaders to do more after a string of car crashes on their street. A car crash once a week is what they said it's like living on Jeanine Drive. It's in...
WHAS 11
Chase involving Shepherdsville police ends with crash, suspect injured
A police pursuit ends in Louisville with a crash and a man confined to a wheelchair. The Shepherdsville Police Department said they stand by their officers' actions.
Wave 3
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
Wave 3
Wave 3
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies in Alabama crash while on the way to vacation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was on his way to a Florida vacation when he was killed in a crash. Conor Nelis, 22, was in Decatur, Alabama, when it happened. Police said he was a passenger in a car that was hit by a dump truck on Monday morning.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 45-year-old man who was shot and killed in Shively early Wednesday morning has been identified. Deandre Jones died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Jones’ death has been ruled as a homicide. Officers were...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
