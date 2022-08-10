Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River duo verbally commits
A pair of rising seniors at Dan River High School recently gave their verbal commitments to play collegiately on the Division 1 level. Seniors TyLyric Coleman and Grayson Snead announced last week their intentions to attend the University of Virginia and Furman University respectively in 2023. In a cookout at...
Virginia Introduces New Cavalier on Horseback
Kim Kirschnick will pass the torch to Julie Caruccio, who will ride horseback to lead the Cavaliers onto the field this season at Scott Stadium
cardinalnews.org
Former Martinsville student now a sportscaster
As a student at the Carlisle School in Martinsville, Anne Parker Coleman frequently would join her parents on trips to Charlottesville, where her brothers, James and Lester, were members of the UVa football team. They continue to follow UVa football as alumni and fans, but it’s their sister who is...
Greensboro, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
Reidsville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oak Grove High School football team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Oak Grove High SchoolRockingham County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cardinalnews.org
Patrick & Henry hires Ferrum coach as assistant athletic director; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help us fund an education reporter. * * *. Patrick & Henry hires assistant athletic director. Patrick & Henry Community College has hired Ruthanne...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
Bad news for Wake Forest
Some news that could impact Wake Forest this season was released on Wednesday morning. The leader of the Deacons is sidelined for an unknown period of time. Wake Forest released the following statement. (...)
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
WBTV
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
WSLS
Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg closed due to accident involving power lines
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg is closed, according to Lynchburg DES. Officials said part of the road is closed due to an accident involving power lines. Drivers have been asked to avoid the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive between Billy Craft and Sheetz.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence near Roanoke Co. elementary school
A number of police officers are currently gathered near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County. We're still working to learn more about this incident, but WFXR News' Kara Thompson was live as the situation unfolded.
