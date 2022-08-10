ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Dan River duo verbally commits

A pair of rising seniors at Dan River High School recently gave their verbal commitments to play collegiately on the Division 1 level. Seniors TyLyric Coleman and Grayson Snead announced last week their intentions to attend the University of Virginia and Furman University respectively in 2023. In a cookout at...
RINGGOLD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Martinsville student now a sportscaster

As a student at the Carlisle School in Martinsville, Anne Parker Coleman frequently would join her parents on trips to Charlottesville, where her brothers, James and Lester, were members of the UVa football team. They continue to follow UVa football as alumni and fans, but it’s their sister who is...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTV

North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
wfxrtv.com

Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting

The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...

