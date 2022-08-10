Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Floyd County Buffaloes
FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) — Our latest Friday Night Blitz preview is on deck. Wednesday night we take a trip down to far Southwest Virginia for a preview of the Floyd County Buffaloes. The 2022 season for the Buffaloes features the team coming off a playoff berth. The Buffaloes are...
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
wfxrtv.com
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax returns for 86th year
The Galax Moose Lodge is hosting the 86th Old Fiddler's Convention this week with tons of performances. Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax returns for 86th …. Jefferson Forest and Northside’s Nick Crawford win …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Pulaski County Cougars. “New Standard” set for VMI Football...
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
wfxrtv.com
Concord nonprofit still collecting supplies for Kentucky flooding victims
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — With 13 Kentucky counties declared federal disaster areas following the flooding from July 30, a central Virginia nonprofit says the need for help is critical. “With slow receding waters, high rivers, and mudslides throughout the mountainous region, recovery and reconstruction efforts will take months and...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: What’s a CSA?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wouldn’t it be great if you could get fresh, in-season produce from your local farm every single week? And you don’t even have to step into a busy grocery store? And sometimes you even get to try new fruits and vegetables you’ve never had before? Well, yes, you can actually do this.
wfxrtv.com
Liberty University looking for new president
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University says it has hired an Atlanta-based company — CarterBaldwin Executive Search — to conduct an extensive nationwide search for the Lynchburg school’s next president. According to the university, CarterBaldwin is routinely listed among America’s top 40 executive search firms, providing...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence near Roanoke Co. elementary school
A number of police officers are currently gathered near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County. We're still working to learn more about this incident, but WFXR News' Kara Thompson was live as the situation unfolded.
wfxrtv.com
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke seeks community input through fair housing survey
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In the Star City, leaders are conducting a fair housing survey in order to help them understand and address fair housing needs in the community. According to officials, Roanoke even has a Fair Housing Board — consisting of seven people appointed by the city council — “whose mission it is to educate and expand the knowledge, understanding, and aspirations of all Roanoke citizens to receive fair and equal housing choices. This is accomplished through various outreach and educational opportunities that bring awareness to national, state, and local fair housing laws.”
wfxrtv.com
Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident
— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
wfxrtv.com
Lack of space at RCACP could lead to animal euthanization
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Even after this weekend’s adoption event, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke is filled with so many pets that it may have to make some heartbreaking choices for the sake of space. The RCACP’s director of operations, Melinda Rector,...
wfxrtv.com
‘Downtown Sidewalk Sale’ returning to Roanoke for end-of-season savings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Do you love to shop ’til you drop? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! The annual “Downtown Sidewalk Sale” is returning to Roanoke for a day filled with savings and sales. According to Downtown Roanoke, Inc., the “Downtown Sidewalk Sale”...
wfxrtv.com
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for new disability-friendly affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, for their new disability-friendly affordable housing facility. According to Rush Homes, the facility will be called Florida Terrace, and the groundbreaking occurred on ceremony occurred on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. in Lynchburg. Rush Homes is...
wfxrtv.com
Police investigating Roanoke bank robbery
Police are working to find a person accused of robbing a southwest Roanoke bank Tuesday morning. Town of Dublin experiencing major spikes in utility …. CHIP holds Wellness Rodeo to help with back to school. Woman recalls Christiansburg car theft. Local expert talks political fallout of FBI search. Old Fiddler’s...
wfxrtv.com
$140M+ renovations underway at Omni Homestead Resort
HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WFXR) — A major makeover continues at the Omni Homestead Resort as the more than $140 million investment — which started last fall with façade improvements — moves inside with renovations to the historic West Wing. Even though the exterior work is still...
wfxrtv.com
Angels of Assisi welcomes 30 more Envigo beagles to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thirty more beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility have arrived in the Star City, where they are currently under the care of Angels of Assisi. This news comes two weeks after the shelter took in 64 beagles — more than half of...
