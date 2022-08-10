ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In the Star City, leaders are conducting a fair housing survey in order to help them understand and address fair housing needs in the community. According to officials, Roanoke even has a Fair Housing Board — consisting of seven people appointed by the city council — “whose mission it is to educate and expand the knowledge, understanding, and aspirations of all Roanoke citizens to receive fair and equal housing choices. This is accomplished through various outreach and educational opportunities that bring awareness to national, state, and local fair housing laws.”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO