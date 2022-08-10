Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms
LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
royalexaminer.com
136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
wvtf.org
For many across Virginia, dental health care is still out of reach—these programs are trying to bridge the gap
Until last summer, nearly 5 million Virginians lacked dental insurance. Expansions to Medicaid in the past year have helped, there’s still a shortage of dentists in parts of the Commonwealth who are willing to accept low-income patients. Last month, Virginia increased its reimbursement rate for dentists who accept Medicaid...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion
Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
State investigating potential overdoses, death at Virginia’s only privately run prison
The state is investigating potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately-run prison, Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
These are the best beers in the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Craft Beer Cup
Whether you're a stout guy, a sour girl, a kölsh king or an experimental queen, you'll find a beer here. The best-of-the-best craft beer throughout all of Virginia has been sampled and ranked, and the winners of the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup (VCBG) have been announced.
townandtourist.com
20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)
Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Encouraging Virginians to get caught up on recommended vaccines
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's National Immunization Awareness Month, and a statewide organization is encouraging all Virginians to get caught up on their recommended vaccines. ImmunizeVA is made up of representatives from medical, public health and nonprofit fields. According to a release, being up-to-date on recommended vaccines can reduce...
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
Kingsport Times-News
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
Check it out: Rare 'rainbow cloud' spotted over Virginia
HAMILTON, Va. — It's safe to say we have all seen a rainbow before. The bright and colorful band that shows up following rain storms can be stunning. Sky watchers in Hamilton, Virginia, were treated to a more unique rainbow phenomenon on Wednesday evening. Several viewers sent photos and...
Comments / 0