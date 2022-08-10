ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms

LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Animal Welfare#Dog#Ywac
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens

The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)

Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
cbs19news

Encouraging Virginians to get caught up on recommended vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's National Immunization Awareness Month, and a statewide organization is encouraging all Virginians to get caught up on their recommended vaccines. ImmunizeVA is made up of representatives from medical, public health and nonprofit fields. According to a release, being up-to-date on recommended vaccines can reduce...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Check it out: Rare 'rainbow cloud' spotted over Virginia

HAMILTON, Va. — It's safe to say we have all seen a rainbow before. The bright and colorful band that shows up following rain storms can be stunning. Sky watchers in Hamilton, Virginia, were treated to a more unique rainbow phenomenon on Wednesday evening. Several viewers sent photos and...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy