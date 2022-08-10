Read full article on original website
When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone
With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
I’m a lottery expert – how to win big by not wasting time on the one in 300million Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots
A LOTTERY expert has warned against playing multi-million-dollar jackpots before revealing the best way to win big money. Rich Wheeler, president of Lottery Now, revealed to The U.S. Sun that you're far better off looking at local lotto games instead of shooting for national prizes. "Someone always wins Mega Millions...
How to Bet on the Mega Millions Lottery: The Ultimate Guide
The Mega Millions lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. It is played in all fifty states as well as in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada and Mexico.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought a lottery ticket for the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot for all 50,000 of his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated $810 million Tuesday and players are testing their luck nationwide -- including Todd Graves, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's.
Michigan Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions winning numbers in Friday drawing
A Michigan Lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $1.28 billion. One ticket sold online in Michigan matched all five white balls drawn — 13-36-45-57-67, but didn't match the Mega Ball — 14, according to the Mega Millions website. The ticket is now worth $1 million and didn't have...
Mega Millions Had 14.3 Million Winning Tickets, 27 Millionaires on Friday
Five tickets in Florida are worth at least $1 million, but that's not where the grand prize was won.
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
Mega Millions lottery jackpot now over $1 billion — a past winner shares secrets
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot now sits at an astounding $1.1 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing — which would be the second-highest number in the lottery's history. Players across 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands will hope Lady Luck smiles as they buy their Mega...
Do you have a winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions? Here are the six numbers
The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated $1.28 billion were 13-36-45-57-67 with a Mega Ball of 14.
buzzfeednews.com
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
Lottery Jackpot Won by Woman Who Begged Outside Bank 5 Hours a Day
The woman, who remains anonymous, has won some $1.3 million after purchasing her BonoLoto lottery ticket at a tobacco shop in Spain.
Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing
Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets - one for each of his employees - to have a shot at winning $830 million prize: If one wins, they'll all share the jackpot
Founder and CEO of Raising Canes bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets to help give his employees the chance to win the $830 million prize on Tuesday's drawing. Todd Graves and co-CEO AJ Kumaran headed to separate gas stations on Monday to purchase one ticket per employee at Raising Cane's. If one ticket is the winner of the jackpot, the cash - which comes to $480 million after taxes and deductions - will be split among every employee in the company.
When is today's Mega Millions drawing? Day, time and jackpot amount explained.
The luck of ticket buyers fell short on Tuesday when no winning numbers were drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot. The next drawing is later this week.
Raising Cane's Spends Another $100K on Mega Millions Tickets for Employees: 'We Decided to Try Our Luck Again'
Raising Cane's is trying again to win the lottery for their employees. After not hitting the Tuesday's jackpot with their $100,000 investment, the fast food company is hedging their bets once again dropping another $100,000 on Mega Millions tickets for the second time this week. "Our crew members were so...
One Lucky Winner Now Richer Than Bono, Dolly Parton After Mega Millions Win
The winning player won the second largest Mega Millions jackpot to date on Friday.
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
