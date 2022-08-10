ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Seacoast Current

When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone

With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
California State
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing

Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
Daily Mail

CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets - one for each of his employees - to have a shot at winning $830 million prize: If one wins, they'll all share the jackpot

Founder and CEO of Raising Canes bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets to help give his employees the chance to win the $830 million prize on Tuesday's drawing. Todd Graves and co-CEO AJ Kumaran headed to separate gas stations on Monday to purchase one ticket per employee at Raising Cane's. If one ticket is the winner of the jackpot, the cash - which comes to $480 million after taxes and deductions - will be split among every employee in the company.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
