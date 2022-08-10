ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losalamosreporter.com

Historical Society Extends Reservation Deadline For Bus Tour To Trinity Site

Space is still available on the Los Alamos Historical Society’s unique Bus Tour to Trinity Site October 14-15. The deadline for reservations is now August 31. For those who just never seem to get there on their own, this is the way to go. Besides being great fun, participation also helps support the Los Alamos Historical Society, a local non-profit.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade Draws Large Crowd And Lots Of Color

Jessica Booton of White Rock walks next the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade entry for the Boots & Bridles 4-H Team and the High Country Team 4H Saturday morning on Central Avenue. Parade results had not been announced as of Sunday morning but will be published as soon as they are available. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamos, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: COVID-19 Newsletter For Aug. 11 Available Online

Please take a minute to read through this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn about the changes CDC announced today regarding isolation, mask wearing and testing guidance; see the data indicating Los Alamos has moved to LOW on the Community Levels chart; and take this week’s survey! Click here to view the newsletter: https://conta.cc/3vXRJCz Courtesy LAC.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

John Watt Talks Nanomaterials At The Periodic Table Monday At Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op

Get the big picture on small things when John Watt talks nanomaterials for the August installment of The Periodic Table, a science outreach event organized by the Bradbury Science Museum. Join us on the patio Monday, August 15, 5:30-7 pm at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op, 163 Central Park Square, Los Alamos. A materials chemist and electron microscopist at the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (CINT) at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Watt will discuss how cryogenic imaging techniques from structural biology research are having a big impact in materials science. Photo Courtesy LANL.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Friday Morning Sunrise From Deer Trap Mesa

The Los Alamos Reporter looks forward to every photo she receives from Terrance Haanen and is happy to share them with the community. This morning’s treat was taken at Deer Trap Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Rec Board#The County Consultant#The County Council#Prb
losalamosreporter.com

Quilts, Crafts, Art And More At The Los Alamos County Fair

Claire Swinhoe’s quilt made with unusual and intriguing patterned fabrics from Australia earned a Reserve Grand Champion, First Place, and Special Quilt Award at the Los Alamos County Fair. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. This amazing painting, ‘Worry’, by Rai Ferrell took Best of the Best in the Creative...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Third Annual Stroll The Stables Slated For Sunday

Take the kids to the stables on North Mesa Sunday morning for a real treat. Courtesy photo. The 3rd Annual Stroll the Stables will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 14. Visit the stables in the morning and then head over to the rodeo for the afternoon. This year there is lots to learn about:
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Investigating Anti-LANL Weapons Program Graffiti In Downtown Los Alamos

Graffiti that appeared overnight at 1789 Central Avenue in downtown Los Alamos as well as in the Ashley Pond area. Photo by Lindsey Bargelt. Los Alamos Police Department is reviewing video of the downtown area of Los Alamos looking for clues as to who is responsible for graffiti that appeared overnight at 1789 Central Avenue, Ashley Pond Park and Ashley Pond Pavilion.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Investigates An In-Custody Death Involving Santa Fe Police Department

On Saturday (August 13), the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an in-custody death in Santa Fe, NM, involving the Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD). Agents learned at approximately 8:10 p.m., SFPD was contacted about removing a female from the residence at 1098 Willow Way in...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
losalamosreporter.com

LAHS Fall Sports Tickets And Season Passes Now On Sale

Los Alamos High School will kick off the fall sports season with a varsity football game on Friday, August 19. The Hilltoppers will host the Espanola Sun Devils at Sullivan Field. Game time is 7 pm. This year, tickets for all home events are $8 for adults, $5 for students...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy