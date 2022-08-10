Read full article on original website
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
Historical Society Extends Reservation Deadline For Bus Tour To Trinity Site
Space is still available on the Los Alamos Historical Society’s unique Bus Tour to Trinity Site October 14-15. The deadline for reservations is now August 31. For those who just never seem to get there on their own, this is the way to go. Besides being great fun, participation also helps support the Los Alamos Historical Society, a local non-profit.
losalamosreporter.com
Matt Schmidt Honored For 20 Year Anniversary At Los Alamos Schools Credit Union
Matthew Schmidt, CEO/President of the Los Alamos Schools Credit Union was honored by staff and board members Friday as he celebrated 20 years at LASCU. Schmidt joined the credit union in 2002 after spending three years as an accountant for Los Alamos National Bank. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade Draws Large Crowd And Lots Of Color
Jessica Booton of White Rock walks next the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade entry for the Boots & Bridles 4-H Team and the High Country Team 4H Saturday morning on Central Avenue. Parade results had not been announced as of Sunday morning but will be published as soon as they are available. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Indoor Exhibits At The Los Alamos County Fair: Vegetables, Baking And More
Artist Carolyn Zerkle carried her artistic flair into the presentation of her vegetables in the Horticulture section at the Los Alamos County Fair and took home a blue ribbon. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Check out the rich color of these poblano peppers grown by Kevin Powers. Photo by Maire...
losalamosreporter.com
County: COVID-19 Newsletter For Aug. 11 Available Online
Please take a minute to read through this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn about the changes CDC announced today regarding isolation, mask wearing and testing guidance; see the data indicating Los Alamos has moved to LOW on the Community Levels chart; and take this week’s survey! Click here to view the newsletter: https://conta.cc/3vXRJCz Courtesy LAC.
losalamosreporter.com
White Rock Presbyterian Church Hosts ‘Not-Just-Junk-In-Your-Trunk’ Sale Saturday
White Rock Presbyterian Church, who a couple of months ago “came out” as LGBTQIA+ allies, will be hosting the second “Not-Just-Junk-In-Your-Truck” sale on Saturday, August 13, from 8 am – 11:30 am in the church parking lot. All kinds of treasures will be available to...
losalamosreporter.com
John Watt Talks Nanomaterials At The Periodic Table Monday At Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op
Get the big picture on small things when John Watt talks nanomaterials for the August installment of The Periodic Table, a science outreach event organized by the Bradbury Science Museum. Join us on the patio Monday, August 15, 5:30-7 pm at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op, 163 Central Park Square, Los Alamos. A materials chemist and electron microscopist at the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (CINT) at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Watt will discuss how cryogenic imaging techniques from structural biology research are having a big impact in materials science. Photo Courtesy LANL.
losalamosreporter.com
Friday Morning Sunrise From Deer Trap Mesa
The Los Alamos Reporter looks forward to every photo she receives from Terrance Haanen and is happy to share them with the community. This morning’s treat was taken at Deer Trap Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
losalamosreporter.com
Quilts, Crafts, Art And More At The Los Alamos County Fair
Claire Swinhoe’s quilt made with unusual and intriguing patterned fabrics from Australia earned a Reserve Grand Champion, First Place, and Special Quilt Award at the Los Alamos County Fair. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. This amazing painting, ‘Worry’, by Rai Ferrell took Best of the Best in the Creative...
losalamosreporter.com
Third Annual Stroll The Stables Slated For Sunday
Take the kids to the stables on North Mesa Sunday morning for a real treat. Courtesy photo. The 3rd Annual Stroll the Stables will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 14. Visit the stables in the morning and then head over to the rodeo for the afternoon. This year there is lots to learn about:
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Investigating Anti-LANL Weapons Program Graffiti In Downtown Los Alamos
Graffiti that appeared overnight at 1789 Central Avenue in downtown Los Alamos as well as in the Ashley Pond area. Photo by Lindsey Bargelt. Los Alamos Police Department is reviewing video of the downtown area of Los Alamos looking for clues as to who is responsible for graffiti that appeared overnight at 1789 Central Avenue, Ashley Pond Park and Ashley Pond Pavilion.
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Investigates An In-Custody Death Involving Santa Fe Police Department
On Saturday (August 13), the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an in-custody death in Santa Fe, NM, involving the Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD). Agents learned at approximately 8:10 p.m., SFPD was contacted about removing a female from the residence at 1098 Willow Way in...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Seeks Community’s Assistance In Identifying Suspect In Overnight Graffiti Incidents Thursday
The above photo has been released by LAPD in connection with a Thursday night graffiti incident downtown. Photo Courtesy LAPD. The Los Alamos Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section is requesting the public’s assistance. In recent weeks, there has been an increase in vandalism and graffiti to Los Alamos...
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Fall Sports Tickets And Season Passes Now On Sale
Los Alamos High School will kick off the fall sports season with a varsity football game on Friday, August 19. The Hilltoppers will host the Espanola Sun Devils at Sullivan Field. Game time is 7 pm. This year, tickets for all home events are $8 for adults, $5 for students...
