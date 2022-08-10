ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave

Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Accidents
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Star, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Star Lodge#Xcel Energy#Myhighplains Com
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Police Make Arrest in Sunday Night Crash

Amarillo Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a fatal crash on Sunday. According to APD, officers were dispatched Sunday night to the 700 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. An orange Jeep Wrangler, driven by 26-year-old Alejandra Martinez, was westbound on Amarillo Boulevard passing Grant Street. A 72-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Amarillo Boulevard from south to east.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car. According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Car Accident Leads to Pedestrian Death

An arrest has been made following the death of a man killed by a car on Amarillo Boulevard Sunday night. Twenty-six-year-old Alejandra Baray Martinez was going westbound on Amarillo Boulevard passing Grant Street while a 72-year-old man was crossing the street. This happened at 10:37 p.m. when Martinez’s Jeep struck...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Authorities Seek Information on Stolen Ram Pickup

Amarillo authorities are currently asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck as part of this week’s Stolen Auto Day. According to APD, a 2014 blue Ram 1500 was reported stolen from the 2700 block of South Roosevelt on Saturday, July 23. The vehicle should display a Texas license reading NCZ-0521, with the last six of the VIN being 261489. The truck is also reported to have some front end damage.
AMARILLO, TX
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo sees increase in mosquitos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a news release from the City of Amarillo, residents have seen an increase in the mosquito population after recent rainfall. Officials stated that the city’s Environmental Health Department is aware of the situation. “Amarillo will never be ungrateful for rain, but with the rain comes a related problem,” Anthony Spanel, […]
AMARILLO, TX
Denver Channel

Texas family reunited with dog stolen nearly 5 years ago

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — A joyful reunion nearly five years in the making happened over the weekend in Texas as a German shepherd returned home. Sheba was stolen from her Houston-area home in January 2018, CBS affiliate KFDM reported. According to the news outlet, the dog was discovered nearly 600...
BORGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy