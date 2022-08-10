Read full article on original website
Vehicles involved in major northwest Potter County crash
Update (10:30 a.m.) Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US […]
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash
Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave
Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
This Texas City Is Finally Saying Goodbye To Red Light Cameras
A bill went into effect in 2019 that prohibited the use of red light cameras in Texas.
Amarillo to shut down red light camera system
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
Man Dressed In A Dog Onesie Rams Stolen Truck Into An Amarillo Liquor Store
The hijinks from criminals never cease to amaze and mesmerize those that are watching things unfold on surveillance video as that video catches every one of their bizarre actions. One of the latest events involving some crazed criminals took place in Amarillo, Texas at a liquor store. The Party Stop...
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo Police Make Arrest in Sunday Night Crash
Amarillo Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a fatal crash on Sunday. According to APD, officers were dispatched Sunday night to the 700 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. An orange Jeep Wrangler, driven by 26-year-old Alejandra Martinez, was westbound on Amarillo Boulevard passing Grant Street. A 72-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Amarillo Boulevard from south to east.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Authorities Seek Information on Stolen Ram Pickup
Amarillo authorities are currently asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck as part of this week’s Stolen Auto Day. According to APD, a 2014 blue Ram 1500 was reported stolen from the 2700 block of South Roosevelt on Saturday, July 23. The vehicle should display a Texas license reading NCZ-0521, with the last six of the VIN being 261489. The truck is also reported to have some front end damage.
Amarillo Food Trucks and Great Barbecue Go Hand in Hand
Amarillo has a really great food truck scene. It would be hard to attend an event in Amarillo that doesn't have a truck or two out there. Heck, even businesses invite trucks to come out. We are very well fed in Amarillo. If you like barbecue then you for sure...
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
City of Amarillo sees increase in mosquitos
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a news release from the City of Amarillo, residents have seen an increase in the mosquito population after recent rainfall. Officials stated that the city’s Environmental Health Department is aware of the situation. “Amarillo will never be ungrateful for rain, but with the rain comes a related problem,” Anthony Spanel, […]
Texas family reunited with dog stolen nearly 5 years ago
BAYTOWN, TEXAS — A joyful reunion nearly five years in the making happened over the weekend in Texas as a German shepherd returned home. Sheba was stolen from her Houston-area home in January 2018, CBS affiliate KFDM reported. According to the news outlet, the dog was discovered nearly 600...
Man wearing 'dog or reindeer costume' rams stolen truck into liquor store, police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Police in Texas said a man wearing a "dog or reindeer costume," along with two other suspects, rammed a stolen pickup truck into a liquor store and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. According to the Amarillo Police Department, the smash and grab happened...
Palo Duro Canyon State Park trail system closed
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced Tuesday that its park’s trail system continues to be closed through Tuesday. According to a post made on the state park’s Facebook page, the trail system in Palo Duro Canyon State Park will be closed Tuesday because of recent heavy rains.
