wogx.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
wogx.com
'Get him off, please!' Florida K-9 chomps down on accused car thief's backside during chase
A Florida K-9 took a bite out of crime, literally, in Marion County. It all started when a deputy spotted a stolen car in Ocala last month. It ended with the suspect begging for help.
wogx.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
wogx.com
WATCH: Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack discharged from hospital
Addison Bethea, the Florida teen who lost her leg in a shark attack, was discharged from the hospital after weeks of treatment. (Credit: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)
wogx.com
'God Bless Derek Chauvin': Mural for man attacked by K-9 defaced with praise for George Floyd's killer
A mural for the Gainesville, Florida man who lost his eye after a K-9 attacked him was vandalized with swastikas. Someone spray-painted swastikas, and "God Bless Derek Chauvin" on a mural calling for justice in the case involving Terrell Bradley who lost his eye following a traffic stop in Gainesville last month.
wogx.com
Orlando man says he paid rent to fake homeowner for months, now might have to move out
ORLANDO, Fla. - Isaac Aviles, 19, was relieved to finally find a rental home he could afford. But a couple of weeks ago, the home's real owner told him he's been paying the wrong person, and he might need to get out. Aviles was paying $1,200 for the three-bedroom house...
wogx.com
AAPI community outraged over political consultant using racist image of Asian American Judge
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Central Florida Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community is outraged after a political consultant used what has been described as a racist image of an Asian American Circuit Court judge, who's running for re-election. Experts say it's low politics and the judge deserves an apology.
wogx.com
Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets
If you have room in your home for a new dog, Orange County Animal Services needs you. The shelter is currently at "critical capacity" with its dog population and they need loving homes for them.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms dominate the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front will move into Georgia and stall at the Florida border. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beach-goers all weekend during the afternoon. The overall chance for rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and storms should end each day around 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be extra humid with highs in the low-90s, feels-like temps close to 100°.
wogx.com
FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Merritt Island crash
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Brevard County on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island. The crash involved a 2017 Jeep Limited and a 2018 Chevy Sonic but troopers have not said how the pedestrian was hit.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Showers and thunderstorm activity will arrive on Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Numerous afternoon showers today. A front is stalling across the Southeast increasing the moisture. Storms will become more numerous with the afternoon sea breeze. Rain chances will be higher along the coast. Main threats will be lightning, and gusty winds.
wogx.com
City of Ocala points to natural gas prices for 300% spike in electric bills
OCALA, Fla. - Our viewers reached out, so we went to find answers. Multiple Ocala residents told our station their electric bills have doubled twice since the start of the year. "A 300% increase in utility rates for power cost adjustment is excessive," said John Linsky. Linsky got quite the...
