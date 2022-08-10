ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Education
Marion County, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Florida Education
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Texas Government
County
Orange County, FL
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#School Shootings#Central Florida#School Safety#Firearms#Fla School#German#Safewatch
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms dominate the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front will move into Georgia and stall at the Florida border. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beach-goers all weekend during the afternoon. The overall chance for rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and storms should end each day around 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be extra humid with highs in the low-90s, feels-like temps close to 100°.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Merritt Island crash

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Brevard County on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island. The crash involved a 2017 Jeep Limited and a 2018 Chevy Sonic but troopers have not said how the pedestrian was hit.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy