In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO