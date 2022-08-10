Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Ludwald O.P. Perry, MD and Rosetta Miller-Perry Scholarship
NASHVILLE, TN — The Ludwald Orren Pettipher Perry, M.D. and Rosetta Miller-Perry Endowed Scholarship at Meharry Medical College was established in 2022. Mrs. Miller-Perry, a publisher, Civil Rights Activist and owner of 2 Tennessee Tribune News Stores which includes 40 African American businesses at Nashville’s International Airport. Miller-Perry...
themountaineagle.com
Today’s Nashville was scene of battle
Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
Tennessee Tribune
Photo Gallery: American Baptist College Begins Welcome Week
Nashville, TN–American Baptist College kicked off the first day of its Welcome Week August 8. Students toured the campus, had lunch with Dr. Forrest E. Harris Sr., President of American Baptist College, and Senior Leadership, and learned about our campus. View photos below.
Tennessee Tribune
thumbnail_McFarland 1
Participants in the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership retreat listen Wednesday, Aug. 3, to a question being posed to Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland, MTSU alumnus and former Student Government Association president. The Aug. 3-4 retreat began in the Community Room of the Murfreesboro Police Department. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
Nashville all-girls school now allows anyone who identifies as female to apply
Harpeth Hall made the decision to create a philosophy that provides greater clarity and transparency around gender identity at their school, according to a letter sent to alumnae.
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
Tennessee Tribune
National Health Week August 7-13
National Health Center Week runs from August 7-13 and serves as a time for federally qualified health centers or community health centers to take a bow. It’s a time to “toot” our horns and say thank you to our staff and community for their hard work and support. Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Inc. was founded in 1968 by Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr., physician, surgeon, civil rights leader, husband, father, grandfather, friend. At the time of his death in 1972, Dr. Walker was credited with having trained over fifty percent of the practicing African-American physicians. Today, our health center continues to live out Dr. Walker’s vision by providing quality health care, health education and promoting wellness in Nashville, Smyrna and Clarksville, Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
tribpapers.com
Gallant, Renovated Hendersonville High School is Hailed
Hendersonville – Hendersonville High School’s expanded, modernized, more secure campus was formally unveiled last week—showcasing more spacious historic Stillwell classrooms, a courtyard centerpiece, and a new artificial turf athletic field as the latest crowning jewels. “It’s neat to get things going again, as they used to be,”...
WSMV
Metro Schools welcome 80,000 students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of students across the Midstate grabbed their backpacks, hopped on the bus and headed back to the school for the first time this school year on Monday morning. More than 80,000 Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class on Monday. Now district and city...
Tennessee Tribune
YWCA Names New Members to Board of Directors
NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has elected 12 new members to its Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. New members represent leaders in the legal, finance, healthcare, education, sports, and business sectors. The 124-year-old Nashville nonprofit also promoted three senior leaders. New YWCA board members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WSMV
Local media coverage helps to revive physics course at Wilson Co. High School
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a post on social media and local news coverage went viral about Green Hill High School not offering a physics course; one former teacher took it as a sign to return to the classroom. In mid-July, Green Hill High School leadership sent out a...
ucbjournal.com
New urologist, cardiologist join Cookeville Regional
COOKEVILLE — There will soon be another Dr. Moore joining the ranks of Cookeville Regional’s medical staff where he will be joined by Dr. Yatsynovich. Dr. Aaron Moore, urologist, is eager to help patients in Cookeville and the region with any urologic problems they may have. “I find...
Nashville Scene
Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity
Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
Tennessee Tribune
Lehman to Retire from CFMT at Year-End
NASHVILLE, TN — Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) as a philanthropic force that has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation, has announced she will retire as the nonprofit organization’s president at the end of 2022.
No, Chick-Fil-A Is NOT Testing Out Chicken Wings In Nashville
I’ve always heard a rumor that Chick-fil-A can secretly make anything you want, even if it’s not on the menu. Seriously. One of my buddies swears he asked for a burger from there one time and they had patties in the back to make one, at the store that pushes a picture of a cow with a sign that says “Eat more chicken.”
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
Comments / 0