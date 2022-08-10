Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Back-to-back homers lift Bandits to walk-off win
Jack Alexander proved Sunday to be a quick learner. After watching Dillan Shrum open the bottom of the ninth inning with a game-tying home run, Alexander drove the first pitch he saw out of Modern Woodmen Park to give the Quad Cities River Bandits a walk-off 6-5 win over Cedar Rapids in Class A Midwest League action.
Sioux City Journal
Shrum homer isn't enough for Bandits
One long ball wasn’t enough Saturday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits. Cedar Rapids sent at least four batters to the plate in every inning, collected hits from eight spots in the order and even overcame stranding 12 runners on base in a 6-2 Midwest League victory over Quad Cities at Modern Woodmen Park.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Kids Day growth surprises Ferentz
IOWA CITY — At Iowa’s annual Kids at Kinnick open practice, the Hawkeye football team experienced a bit of a growth spurt Saturday. Coach Kirk Ferentz was somewhat surprised in a good way with what transpired after his team signed a few autographs and Iowa seniors entered the field at Kinnick Stadium with this year’s Kid Captains.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes continue to cope with injuries
IOWA CITY — Injuries continue to impact the Iowa football team in fall camp. As was the case during spring practices that saw a number of Hawkeyes sit out with assorted injuries, coach Kirk Ferentz said a number of Iowa players continue to watch from sidelines nine practices into preseason drills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Man wounded by knife early Saturday in Davenport, alleged assailant tasered
A Davenport man cut a person with a knife early Saturday, threatened others with it, then was tasered by police after refusing to comply with their commands, according to Scott County authorities. Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon,...
Comments / 0