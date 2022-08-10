Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Cincinnati, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cincinnati. The Wyoming High School football team will have a game with Northwest High School - Cincinnati on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Wyoming High SchoolNorthwest High School - Cincinnati.
Former UC Forward Joins Loyola Chicago Coaching Staff
The standout helped lead Cincinnati to 2017-18 AAC Regular Season and Tournament titles.
Fox 19
The dream team: Local youth baseball team plays at Field of Dreams site
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Riverbats, a local youth baseball team, got the opportunity to play at the Field of Dreams baseball field on Sunday. The team of middle schoolers took a dream trip to baseball heaven after head coach Chris Booth decided to make plans to the movie site’s field last year.
MLB teases Harry Caray 7th-inning stretch for Field of Dreams game
MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game one to remember, and they may achieve that if they include Harry Caray during the 7th-inning stretch. MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game as memorable as possible. It’s already been announced that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will be mic’d up. Now, they’re hinting that Harry Caray will be part of the 7th-inning stretch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Already one of the wettest Augusts in Cincinnati's history
It has been a very wet start to the month of August, in fact it is record breaking. It has been the wettest first nine days on record in August and we may have more on the way.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals donate $250K for new athletic facility at Milford High School
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing their efforts to help local high schools in the area. The team partnered with the NFL Foundation, and LISC to contribute $250,000 to the Milford Exempted Village Schools for a new turf field. The new field will aid in transitioning the...
AdWeek
Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
Astros GM James Click at the Trade Deadline: What We Now Know
The Houston Astros are two and a half years into James Click’s tenure as General Manager, and he once again made multiple deals during his second full-season trade deadline. Last year the Astros were focused on trading for pitching, and this year they acquired both pitching and some bats for the lineup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How a Cincinnati baseball company helped POWs escape in World War II
P. Goldsmith Sons Co. from Cincinnati hid radios inside of baseball to communicate with American prisoners of war in Nazi Germany. Bob Doolan, of Colerain, was one of those prisoners.
educationsnapshots.com
Winton Woods South Campus
SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Permanent Jewelry Trend Has Come to the Queen City, and LINK x LOU Is Leading the Way
At long last, the permanent jewelry trend has attached itself to Cincinnati. Queen City eastsider Lindsey Brafford started her permanent jewelry business in Cincinnati in June. Brafford is affiliated with LINK x LOU, a popular permanent jewelry company that launched in Denver in April 2020 and now has locations all over the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Campbell County alumni take over athletics director, girls basketball coach roles
Some changes have taken place in front office at Campbell County High School. With that also comes some changes in the Camels athletic department. Michael Florimonte is the new Director of Athletics and Davey Johnson is the new head girls basketball coach. Florimonte stepped in for Stephen Hensley. Hensley retired...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
star64.tv
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WLWT 5
These unique concerts by candlelight are coming to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A new series in Cincinnati is letting you experience music in a unique way: under candlelight. Candlelight Concerts in Cincinnati are taking place at two popular Cincinnati venues, Rhinegeist and The Transept. The hourlong concerts cover music from Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift, Beethoven and more. There are...
Fox 19
Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
WKRC
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
WBKO
Candidate posts bond for recount of primary results
NEWPORT, Ky. - A published report says a recount of the primary election results in a northern Kentucky legislative race is expected to begin Wednesday. The Courier-Journal reports Jessica Neal posted a $57,368 bond Monday to begin an official recount of the results. Neal lost to Shelley Frommeyer by 307...
WCPO
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout to 20 Tri-State stores
CINCINNATI — Kroger says the test of its new high tech self-scan checkout lanes has been so well received by shoppers, it has just expanded them into 20 Cincinnati-area stores. And it plans to add the new lanes in more stores this fall. The checkout — if you haven't...
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0