Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 18:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 659 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, or 8 miles east of Catalina, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills and Biosphere 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR PINAL COUNTY At 519 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gold Camp, or near Gold Canyon, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch and Gold Camp. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 196 and 205. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 612 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowie, or 24 miles east of Willcox, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bowie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
