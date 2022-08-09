ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger

By SCOTT BAUER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szlSd_0hBGNdV100

Wisconsin's most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday's primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don't have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”

Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state's history, overcame intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn't pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

But the narrow margin of his win over Adam Steen, a landlord and political newcomer, suggested the power Trump still holds over many conservative voters.

Soon after his victory, Vos lashed out at former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom he hired to investigate the 2020 election results under pressure from Trump. Vos has had a testy relationship with Gableman, who ended up endorsing Steen and campaigned for him, including appearing at a Friday rally that included Trump.

Vos called Gableman “an embarrassment to the state” and said “he embarrassed himself.” Vos said Assembly Republicans would meet next week to discuss Gableman’s investigation and what to do next. Five lawsuits are pending related to the investigation, which has cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million and which Vos put on hold earlier this year.

Asked if he regretted hiring Gableman, Vos paused, then said, “I’m going to have to think about that.”

Vos was first elected in 2004 and rose to become speaker in 2013. Vos has had a hand in every major Republican initiative over the last decade. Unofficial results show Vos beat Steen by just 260 votes, or less than 3 percentage points. No Democrats are running for the seat.

Vos, and the Republican agenda, has been largely blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers the past two years. Vos fell out of favor with Trump after he refused to push to decertify Biden’s win in Wisconsin. Vos, citing legal experts, said decertification was unconstitutional.

Steen ran on the platform of decertifying the election. Days before the primary, he touted his support for banning all birth control.

“This election was only about one topic. It was only about whether or not we could decertify the last election and overturn it,” Vos said. “This was only a referendum on overturning the election, which is unconstitutional.”

Vos' win comes in the face of Trump-aligned challengers who have been defeating Republican incumbents across the country. Last week, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, Rusty Bowers, lost his bid for a state Senate seat after refusing then-President Trump’s pleas to help overturn the 2020 results and testifying before Congress about the efforts.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Election State#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Republicans
CNBC

Trump-backed Tim Michels wins the GOP nomination for governor in Wisconsin

Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects, advancing to a general election against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that will be among the most consequential in the country. Michels, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, overcame the deep reservoir of establishment support around Rebecca Kleefisch,...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Week

Voters pick gubernatorial, Senate matchups in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont, Connecticut

Voters went to the polls in four states on Tuesday, setting up a handful of high-stakes matchups for Senate and governorships. In Wisconsin, Democrats overwhelmingly selected Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson (R), who is seeking a third term despite an earlier pledge to retire after two. Republicans narrowly chose construction executive Tim Michels over former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch to face Gov. Tony Evers (D) in November. Former President Donald Trump had backed Michels while former Vice President Mike Pence had endorsed Kleefisch. Their policy platforms were similar, Politico reports, but Trump "had a problem" with Kleefisch "over an old tweet" involving a state Supreme Court justice whose election rulings Trump didn't like.
MINNESOTA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy