Vos holds off primary challenge despite Trump endorsing opponent

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has held off a primary challenge from a Trump-backed candidate as the former president has continued to criticize him.

Trump announced his endorsement of Adam Steen ahead of a rally in Waukesha just days before the primary election . The former president has been unhappy with Vos, who has repeatedly said it is impossible to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results, while also organizing an investigation into the election led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — who also endorsed Steen despite Vos’ support of Gableman’s investigation.

Gableman himself admitted decertification was a “practical impossibility” in a memo to Vos obtained by the Washington Post.

Wis. State Assembly Dist. 63–Republican

Wis. State Assembly District 63

100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: August 11, 2022

No Democrats filed to run in Vos’ district, meaning he will keep his seat after running unopposed in November’s general election.

