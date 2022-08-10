Wichita Wind Surge open series with 9 - 2 win over Hooks

The Wind Surge extended their win streak to five games after defeating the Corpus Christi Hooks with a score of 9-2.

Kody Funderburk started the series opener for the Wind Surge. After giving up two runs in the third, Funderburk was relieved by Denny Bentley. Bentley recorded the win tonight to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Wichita bullpen was remarkable this evening, providing six and one third scoreless innings and twelve strikeouts.

The Wind Surge scored nine unanswered runs tonight after the Wind Surge got the offense started in the fourth inning behind a two-run single from Cole Sturgeon. Anthony Prato finished the game with two singles that each brought in a run in the fourth and the seventh inning. Edouard Julien extended his on base streak to 26 games with three hits, tied for the longest on base streak this season from a Wind Surge player.

Notes: Yunior Severino has recorded a hit in his first five games with the Wind Surge…Denny Bentley recorded his most strikeouts this season with five out of the pen…Corpus Christi pitcher, Cody Deason, was ejected…Wind Surge designated hitter, Jair Camargo, got ejected…Andrew Bechtold ended his six-game hit streak tonight. Wichita punched out 14 Hooks hitters.

Coming up: The Wind Surge will continue the home stand against the Corpus Christi Hooks Wednesday, August 10. First pitch is at 7:05 pm with the gates opening at 6:00 pm. Taking the mound for the Surge will be TBD vs RHP Jayden Murray will get the start for the Hooks.