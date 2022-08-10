Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Enovix
Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Rivian Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Production Update And What's Next For EV Manufacturer
Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive RIVN reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $364 million, beating a Street estimate of $337.52 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of $1.89 per...
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
Recap: MedAvail Holdings Q2 Earnings
MedAvail Holdings MDVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MedAvail Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $6.15 million from the same...
SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights
SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
Motley Fool
Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
LegalZoom.com: Q2 Earnings Insights
LegalZoom.com LZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LegalZoom.com beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $13.44 million from the same period last...
AvePoint: Q2 Earnings Insights
AvePoint AVPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AvePoint missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $10.36 million from the same period last...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Recap: Athersys Q2 Earnings
Athersys ATHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Athersys missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $2.32 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Benzinga
