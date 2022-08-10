ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Benzinga

Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings

Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Enovix

Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
Recap: MedAvail Holdings Q2 Earnings

MedAvail Holdings MDVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MedAvail Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $6.15 million from the same...
SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights

SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
LegalZoom.com: Q2 Earnings Insights

LegalZoom.com LZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LegalZoom.com beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $13.44 million from the same period last...
AvePoint: Q2 Earnings Insights

AvePoint AVPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AvePoint missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $10.36 million from the same period last...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Recap: Athersys Q2 Earnings

Athersys ATHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Athersys missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $2.32 million from the same period last...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
