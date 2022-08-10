ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
FAIRHOPE, AL
Mobile City Council approves redistricting map in 6 to 1 vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fast-approaching a deadline to decide, the Mobile City Council approved a redistricting map in a 6 to 1 vote Tuesday. Out of three proposals, the Council settled on the map created by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn. The approved map is similar to a map […]
MOBILE, AL
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced

Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Housing prices continue to rise but sellers are still profiting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices continue to rise in the housing market in the Baldwin County area. Traditional housing sales prices have increased by almost 17% since last year across the bay. Even with these price increases, recent trends do show that sales are starting to slow down.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile County Public Defender’s Office wants Judge Graddick removed from cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public Defender’s Office is trying to get temporary Circuit Judge Charles Graddick removed from presiding over some criminal cases. Those cases involve criminal matters that the District Attorney’s Office was working on during Graddick’s tenure there before returning to the bench part time. One of those cases involves Myles Caples, who is charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Mobile city worker in the Birdville community in 2018.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs

Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

