Dauphin Island might only allow short-term rentals on the west end
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Dauphin Island officials are proposing a short-term rental ban on the east end of the island. The proposal has many residents and visitors upset. If approved, the ban would only allow vacation rentals on the west end of the island. The planning commission has been brainstorming this idea for the […]
Mobile homeowners questioning city letters sent out warning them about garbage cans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile homeowners, have you received a warning notice about your garbage cans? If so, you’re not alone. Several homes in one neighborhood have gotten them in the past few weeks. The letter is a warning for either leaving your garbage cans out too late or...
Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
Mobile County stepping in to fix section of Kali Oka Road in Prichard city limits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County is stepping in to help fix Kali Oka Road, even though the part that needs attention is in the city limits of Prichard. Kali Oka Road runs from Highway 45 down to Highway 158. About 3.1 miles is county maintained and part of that runs through the city limits of Saraland.
Mobile County Pay As You Go program approved to be on the November ballot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Commission has approved to put the Pay As You Go program on the November ballot. Officials said this program paves the way for dozens of road projects in the county. If voters vote yes in November, this would be the 19th Pay...
Congestion management project completed in downtown Mobile on Government Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile said it partnered with the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete the "Smart City Project" to help with congestion along Government Street in downtown Mobile. The project was completed in May, according to the city. Designed by Kimley-Horn and constructed by...
Mobile City Council approves redistricting map in 6 to 1 vote
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fast-approaching a deadline to decide, the Mobile City Council approved a redistricting map in a 6 to 1 vote Tuesday. Out of three proposals, the Council settled on the map created by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn. The approved map is similar to a map […]
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced
Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
Housing prices continue to rise but sellers are still profiting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices continue to rise in the housing market in the Baldwin County area. Traditional housing sales prices have increased by almost 17% since last year across the bay. Even with these price increases, recent trends do show that sales are starting to slow down.
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Baldwin County's newest elementary school doubles as state-of-the-art tornado shelter
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stonebridge Elementary School had its first day of classes Wednesday. It is a brand new school in the Baldwin County System. The third elementary school now in the Spanish Fort feeder pattern. After Enterprise High School in South East Alabama was hit hard 15...
School Safety: Gulf Shores buying $300k magnetic door lock, monitoring system
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are improving campus security as school systems around the country continue to re-examine their safety measures in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School massacre. Added peace of mind is coming for educators and students inside Gulf Shores City...
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
Mobile County Public Defender’s Office wants Judge Graddick removed from cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public Defender’s Office is trying to get temporary Circuit Judge Charles Graddick removed from presiding over some criminal cases. Those cases involve criminal matters that the District Attorney’s Office was working on during Graddick’s tenure there before returning to the bench part time. One of those cases involves Myles Caples, who is charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Mobile city worker in the Birdville community in 2018.
Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs
Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
Gulf Shores approves design work for new state-of-the-art high school
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are one step closer to a much-needed expansion as city officials voted to move forward with design work on a new state-of-the-art high school. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students than when it launched in 2019.
