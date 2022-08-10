PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are working this month, hoping to build on the momentum started in the 2021 season. Head Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon going into his second season leading the Dolphins program. The first season for him there went pretty well, the ‘fins going 9-1 in the regular season. They went on to win a couple of playoff wins and made it all the way to the region final. So an 11-3 mark. To say the least that has enthusiasm for football at Mosley rather high, and that shows in the fact Mosley will be able to field not just varsity and j.v. teams, but a freshman team as well!

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO