Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Dolphins working on momentum started in 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are working this month, hoping to build on the momentum started in the 2021 season. Head Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon going into his second season leading the Dolphins program. The first season for him there went pretty well, the ‘fins going 9-1 in the regular season. They went on to win a couple of playoff wins and made it all the way to the region final. So an 11-3 mark. To say the least that has enthusiasm for football at Mosley rather high, and that shows in the fact Mosley will be able to field not just varsity and j.v. teams, but a freshman team as well!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Graceville adopts underdog mentality under new coach

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Graceville football team is looking for a fresh start as they attempt to rebuild under a new head coach. “A lot of people think, just because we’re small, just because we don’t have a lot of players doesn’t mean we won’t make an impact in the game,” Graceville sophomore quarterback […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
Destin Log

Coach Green says first-year Destin High Sharks are 'built to last'

In just a matter of weeks, it will time for “Friday night lights” when the Destin High School Sharks take the field for their first official varsity football game. Destin High opened its doors for the first-time last year, and by the spring a football team was formed and on the practice field with Coach E.G. Green at the helm. Green is a former Fort Walton Beach Viking as well as a Florida State Seminole and NFL player.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

How to eliminate the morning rush on this week’s Back to School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school back in session, it can be difficult to adjust to a new routine. Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give viewers some tips on how to stay organized and ensure your kids are ready to learn.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City, FL
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Panama City, FL
Panama City, FL
Chipley, FL
Panama City, FL
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Williams heading back to Paxton

Some things are just too good to pass up. Such was the case for Steve Williams when he made the decision to step away from his position as girls basketball coach and PE teacher at Crestview High School to return to Paxton School.
PAXTON, FL
WJHG-TV

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to play a round of golf for a good cause, the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is hosting its Panama City Beach Golf Scramble in September. In December of 2020, 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie were struck and killed by a truck...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Share your athlete’s video and pictures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to share your favorite clips, videos, and media with us?. This is where you can share that great memory you caught on video or in a photo! We want to see your athlete’s hit, catch, dunk, tackle, or goal as you caught it! If you are part of a team that won a tournament, this is a great place to share that victory and celebrate our local athletes accomplishments!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Back to School

Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at Tuesday’s meeting. For this week's Wear it Wednesday, two representatives from Eva & Quinn came into the studio to tell us about summer and fall fashion colors.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

First day of school pictures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the first of the 2022-2023 school year! Share your pictures and videos of the big day here...
WJHG-TV

Jackson County UF/IFAS hosts Annual Peanut Field Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peanuts can be found in almost everything, and Jackson County has had a lot of success growing them. “Peanuts, for years, has been the cash crop that has been a prime driver in our ‘agriconomy’,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “Most all our farms have diverse operations.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
worldatlas.com

7 Beautiful Beach Towns on Florida's Emerald Coast

The Emerald Coast runs from Pensacola to Port St. Joe in Florida's Panhandle region. It boasts some of Florida's most picturesque beach towns bordering emerald waters in the Gulf of Mexico. These seven towns offer pristine beaches, untouched sand dunes, and refreshing parks for scenic fishing, seafood dinners, and tranquility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJHG-TV

Kicking off the 2022-2023 school year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School is officially back in session for students in Bay County. Elementary, middle, and high school students walked back onto campus for the first time since May. Bay District Schools teachers and administrators say a lot of work was done over the summer to prepare...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Oscar Patterson plans for reopening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael. Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders. “I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB

It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday w/ Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is Tuesday again and you know what that means!. It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday! Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Let’s see...
BAY COUNTY, FL

