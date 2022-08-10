Read full article on original website
Massachusetts lawmakers campaign for fellow Democrats in Maine, Missouri and New York
WORCESTER, Mass. - Members of the Massachusetts' congressional delegation have been busy endorsing other Democrats out-of-state races in places like Maine, New York and Missouri. Reps. Jake Auchincloss and Seth Moulton, both Democrats, have offered their endorsement to a fellow Marine from Maine. Rep. Jared Golden, also a Democrat, currently...
Wisconsin 2022 primary updates: Michels defeats Kleefisch, see statewide coverage
Tuesday was election day in the state of Wisconsin. Here you'll find all the latest updates on the local and statewide positions that were up for grabs. Follow along with Spectrum News' coverage across the state:
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
In Focus: State Senate and House eastern Kentucky delegation tour flood ravaged counties
CHAVIES, Ky. — State representatives from eastern Kentucky took a helicopter over areas affected by the floods on Thursday, August 4. Even stopping in some locations to hand off donations to those who cannot leave their homes. A helicopter ride over counties destroyed by the flood, provided a view...
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on flood response
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky briefing on Thursday to provide updates on continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that he feels the state is now moving into a stabilization phase. “I see our response to this flooding in three phases: emergency,...
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SoCal museums raising awareness
Southern California has renowned art museums of all sizes that people from around the world flock to. The SoCal Scene’s Melvin Robert visited two extraordinary museums that not only highlight incredible art — they also raise awareness, right in our own backyard. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at 9...
Biden, first lady evaluate 'heartbreaking' flood damage in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flying in to see the devastation in person, President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to the Bluegrass Airport to survey the damages in Southeastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to Kentucky. Biden and...
Local TV and appliance store gearing up for tax-free weekend
WORCESTER, Mass. - This weekend is the annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday. Items bought this Saturday and Sunday for personal use for less than $2,500 are eligible for the tax exemption. Businesses like Percy’s TV and Appliances in Worcester are taking part. Owner Alan Lavine said inflation hasn't impacted...
Hawaii reports 3,189 new COVID-19 cases statewide
Hawaii has reported 3,189 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 332,822, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,606. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,262. Hawaii Island...
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
