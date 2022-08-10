ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

spectrumnews1.com

Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
Government
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on flood response

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky briefing on Thursday to provide updates on continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that he feels the state is now moving into a stabilization phase. “I see our response to this flooding in three phases: emergency,...
FRANKFORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal museums raising awareness

Southern California has renowned art museums of all sizes that people from around the world flock to. The SoCal Scene’s Melvin Robert visited two extraordinary museums that not only highlight incredible art — they also raise awareness, right in our own backyard. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at 9...
spectrumnews1.com

Local TV and appliance store gearing up for tax-free weekend

WORCESTER, Mass. - This weekend is the annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday. Items bought this Saturday and Sunday for personal use for less than $2,500 are eligible for the tax exemption. Businesses like Percy’s TV and Appliances in Worcester are taking part. Owner Alan Lavine said inflation hasn't impacted...
spectrumnews1.com

Hawaii reports 3,189 new COVID-19 cases statewide

Hawaii has reported 3,189 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 332,822, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,606. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,262. Hawaii Island...
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE

