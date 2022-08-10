Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Victory for Michalski in Assembly District 13 Republican primary
WAUKESHA — Tom Michalski narrowly defeated Erik Ngutse in the Republican primary for Wisconsin Assembly District 13, winning 50.3% of the vote in Waukesha County, election data shows. Michalski will face Sarah Harrison (D) in the general election on Nov. 8. District 13 is located in the eastern portion...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson, Walworth county candidates advance to general election
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include unofficial votes counted in Dodge County. Fort Atkinson and Whitewater voters arriving to the primary polls Tuesday found on their ballots the names of candidates running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate and Assembly. Those voting in the Republican primary in both communities also found candidates running for sheriff and clerk of circuit court. A voters guide, with a brief profile of each candidate is here: https://fortatkinsononline.com/primary-election-guide-jefferson-walworth-countywide-races-on-aug-9-ballot/.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod
MADISON, Wis. — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow on Tuesday, earning the right to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.
Greater Milwaukee Today
mywalworthcounty.com
Election results Primary night Aug. 9
With unofficial final results tallied by Walworth County posted about 10:55 p.m., it looks like Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber has defeated Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigator Craig Konopski, 8,149 votes to 7,943 votes. In the State Assembly races, Ellen Schutt (District 31) and Tyler August (District 32) are...
Referendum spending proposals on Tuesday's ballot
We looked into referendum spending proposals on the ballot today, breaking down exactly how much voters are being asked for. In some cases, the new spending is as much as $2.5 million.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Roger Roth takes county for Republican lieutenant governor candidacy
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Roger Roth earned the county's nod for Republican candidate for the lieutenant governorship in a crowded field of eight prospects. According to the county's unofficial results, Roth earned 37.9% of votes, or 27,036 of them. All results are unofficial until canvassed. Roth did not respond to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richardson moves ahead in Democratic state treasurer race
WAUKESHA — Aaron Richardson is the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for state treasurer. Richardson will face Republican John Leiber, who won his primary against Orlando Owens. In Waukesha County, where results were fully reported, Gillian Battino received 39.4% of the vote, or 10,849 votes, and Aaron...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Praise for a united front in law enforcement in Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 10, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On Monday, August 8, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Beaver Dam Police Department with a tactical situation. This note is not about the situation itself, but about the collaboration that occurred during the incident itself. Upon...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
Greater Milwaukee Today
WLFD referendum fails; Five of seven municipalities vote against measure
OCONOMOWOC — The referendum asking for an additional $6.3 million for the Western Lakes Fire District's budget failed to pass on Tuesday. The referendum asked voters from seven municipalities to approve the measure: the Town of Merton, Town of Oconomowoc, Town of Ottawa, the Village of Dousman, Village of Lac La Belle, Village of Summit and Oconomowoc. The Village of Lac La Belle and Oconomowoc were the only municipalities to approve the ask.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
nbc15.com
Kleefisch to rally in Oconomowoc
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
dailydodge.com
County Social Worker Utilized During Tactical Situation At Beaver Dam Hotel
(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Health and Human Services Department played a crucial role in the tactical situation at a Beaver Dam Hotel Monday. A man with a weapon was barricaded in a room at the Holiday Inn Express and was making threats. Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office...
whbl.com
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
