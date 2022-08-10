Read full article on original website
ColoradoIndiana
1d ago
She apparently isn't good with basic math. She is going to have to come up with concrete plans to back up saying what she dreams.
Liberalism Disease
1d ago
She will be better than that Governor Fudge Polis who only works for two counties Denver and Boulder.....no one has told Polis Colorado is a State, not two counties! WTFU
MW123
1d ago
Well considering we are all getting $750 back for over paid taxes, I think we can use some tax cuts along the way.
Want a measure on the ballot in Colorado? Prepare to pay up.
DENVER — Every ballot initiative that could still make the Colorado ballot this year paid companies collecting signatures, an indication that the process designed to allow voters a direct say in lawmaking requires deep pockets to achieve. "It has just come to a place where you can't get on...
coloradopols.com
KBB Fails Again: Last Thing Republicans Need Is “Party Unity”
As Colorado Newsline’s Sara Wilson reports, yesterday most of the upper slate of Colorado Republican candidates up for election this November came together for a rally to showcase their united front going into the 2022 midterm elections–a redux of the original much-maligned “Commitment to Colorado” rally one year ago organized by Colorado Republican Party chair Kristi Burton Brown at a Denver gas station.
The top two Colorado GOP candidates' fathers worked as police office. Here's why that matters.
In an election where public safety is a prominent issue, the Republican ticket holds a distinct advantage.Both Joe O'Dea in the U.S. Senate contest and Heidi Ganahl in the governor's race come from law enforcement families.Why it matters: The intimate connection gives the GOP contenders a unique vantage point to address the issue at a more personal level.And their familial ties influence their policy positions, both candidates told Axios Denver.What they're saying: "The pendulum has swung too hard toward the criminal," O'Dea told us. "I think we've shifted some liability onto the cops.""My desire to have the backs of law...
cpr.org
GOP attorney general candidate John Kellner wants to use office to crack down on crime in Colorado
John Kellner wants to use the office of the Attorney General in Colorado to emphasize public safety. The Republican candidate, who currently serves as the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, said he would make greater use of the statewide grand jury to go after fentanyl drug dealers and organized crime in the state.
‘We seem to be in the decline phase’: Colorado’s top doctor talks BA.5 surge and more with anchor Katie Pelton
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say we appear to be on the back side of the most recent surge in COVID cases in Colorado and expressed guarded optimism going into this new school year. 11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with the state’s top doctor, Eric France with...
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Nearly $1 billion in unclaimed property is sitting in Colorado’s treasury
The Colorado treasury's unclaimed property division lists $960 million in unclaimed cash, 418 million unclaimed company shares and nearly 7,000 physical items in its unclaimed property inventory.
Westword
Decriminalize Nature Colorado Initiative Fails to Make Ballot
Update, 2 p.m. August 9: Several hours after we published the story below, the Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced that Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) failed to submit a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot. Keep reading for our original story:
New towing law takes effect in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
coloradopolitics.com
All Colorado judges recommended for retention in 2022
All 135 judges who are seeking retention in Colorado’s November general election have met the standards for judicial performance, according to the findings of citizen-led commissions across the state. On Tuesday, the Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation released the reports and recommendations from judicial performance commissions operating in each...
US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections
BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide whether protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding...
Daily Record
Polis pushes plan to turn Colorado’s school bus fleet electric. Critics say it’s impractical
The wheels on the bus still go round ‘n round, but the motor won’t go vroom, vroom, vroom. Instead, the buses outside of Aurora School Public Schools Edna & John W. Mosley campus Tuesday whirred as they went, powered by electric motors and as displays of what state leaders hope will be the norm in the not-too-distant future.
Colorado implements protections against 'predatory' towing, including 24-hour notice
Several regulations to protect Coloradans from what many consider to be "predatory" towing practices took effect on Wednesday, thanks to a new state law passed in June. The so-called “towing bill of rights” makes several changes, such as mandating that towing companies provide a 24-hour notice before towing vehicles located on residential properties. Other major changes include the following requirements for towing companies:
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot
DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
GOP Waves White Flag on “Colorado Cashback” Brouhaha
As readers know, the state has enjoyed a healthy temporary bounty of revenue over the last couple of years, and under the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, revenue arbitrarily determined by TABOR’s Byzantine formula to be “excess” must be refunded to taxpayers through a variety of prescribed means. This year, the Democratic majority in the General Assembly passed a one-time change to the distribution formula for TABOR refund checks to individual taxpayers that significantly increased the amount paid to taxpayers making less than $50,000 per year. The bill also moved up the distribution of these refunds to this summer instead of next tax season.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
Denver has its last 8 p.m. sunset until May 2023
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 8:01 p.m. sunset on Thursday, Aug. 11 will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, May 7, 2023.
