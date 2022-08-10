ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 22

ColoradoIndiana
1d ago

She apparently isn't good with basic math. She is going to have to come up with concrete plans to back up saying what she dreams.

Reply(1)
5
Liberalism Disease
1d ago

She will be better than that Governor Fudge Polis who only works for two counties Denver and Boulder.....no one has told Polis Colorado is a State, not two counties! WTFU

Reply(3)
5
MW123
1d ago

Well considering we are all getting $750 back for over paid taxes, I think we can use some tax cuts along the way.

Reply(1)
4
Related
9NEWS

Want a measure on the ballot in Colorado? Prepare to pay up.

DENVER — Every ballot initiative that could still make the Colorado ballot this year paid companies collecting signatures, an indication that the process designed to allow voters a direct say in lawmaking requires deep pockets to achieve. "It has just come to a place where you can't get on...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

KBB Fails Again: Last Thing Republicans Need Is “Party Unity”

As Colorado Newsline’s Sara Wilson reports, yesterday most of the upper slate of Colorado Republican candidates up for election this November came together for a rally to showcase their united front going into the 2022 midterm elections–a redux of the original much-maligned “Commitment to Colorado” rally one year ago organized by Colorado Republican Party chair Kristi Burton Brown at a Denver gas station.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

The top two Colorado GOP candidates' fathers worked as police office. Here's why that matters.

In an election where public safety is a prominent issue, the Republican ticket holds a distinct advantage.Both Joe O'Dea in the U.S. Senate contest and Heidi Ganahl in the governor's race come from law enforcement families.Why it matters: The intimate connection gives the GOP contenders a unique vantage point to address the issue at a more personal level.And their familial ties influence their policy positions, both candidates told Axios Denver.What they're saying: "The pendulum has swung too hard toward the criminal," O'Dea told us. "I think we've shifted some liability onto the cops.""My desire to have the backs of law...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Decriminalize Nature Colorado Initiative Fails to Make Ballot

Update, 2 p.m. August 9: Several hours after we published the story below, the Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced that Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) failed to submit a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot. Keep reading for our original story:
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
9NEWS

New towing law takes effect in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

All Colorado judges recommended for retention in 2022

All 135 judges who are seeking retention in Colorado’s November general election have met the standards for judicial performance, according to the findings of citizen-led commissions across the state. On Tuesday, the Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation released the reports and recommendations from judicial performance commissions operating in each...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide whether protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Property Taxes#Republicans#Coloradans
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado implements protections against 'predatory' towing, including 24-hour notice

Several regulations to protect Coloradans from what many consider to be "predatory" towing practices took effect on Wednesday, thanks to a new state law passed in June. The so-called “towing bill of rights” makes several changes, such as mandating that towing companies provide a 24-hour notice before towing vehicles located on residential properties. Other major changes include the following requirements for towing companies:
COLORADO STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot

DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
coloradopols.com

GOP Waves White Flag on “Colorado Cashback” Brouhaha

As readers know, the state has enjoyed a healthy temporary bounty of revenue over the last couple of years, and under the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, revenue arbitrarily determined by TABOR’s Byzantine formula to be “excess” must be refunded to taxpayers through a variety of prescribed means. This year, the Democratic majority in the General Assembly passed a one-time change to the distribution formula for TABOR refund checks to individual taxpayers that significantly increased the amount paid to taxpayers making less than $50,000 per year. The bill also moved up the distribution of these refunds to this summer instead of next tax season.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver has its last 8 p.m. sunset until May 2023

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 8:01 p.m. sunset on Thursday, Aug. 11 will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, May 7, 2023.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy