Financial Reports

tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why QuantumScape, Nikola, and Lordstown Stocks Jumped Today

QuantumScape and its customers could be big beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act. Nikola let investors know a new, experienced CEO will take the helm at the end of this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Enovix

Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights

SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Illumina: Q2 Earnings Insights

Illumina ILMN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Illumina missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $36.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings

Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

LegalZoom.com: Q2 Earnings Insights

LegalZoom.com LZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LegalZoom.com beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $13.44 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Athersys Q2 Earnings

Athersys ATHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Athersys missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $2.32 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings

Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

