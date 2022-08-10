ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Ohio standoff - live: Man shot in FBI standoff may have left final message on Trump’s social platform

Law enforcement officers in Ohio shot and killed Ricky Shiffer, 42, after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning then fled.After a daylong standoff in a cornfield in Wilmington, Ohio, officers fatally shot Shiffer, who they say resisted negotiations and pointed a gun towards police.Earlier that morning, officals say Shiffer fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car.Highway troopers chased the man after finding him at a rest stop, before he eventually abandoned his car and fled into a cornfield, exchanging gunfire with police.Officers...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Fbi Agents#Protest#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#Abc News#The Secret Service#The White House#Press#American
Fox News

FBI raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago celebrated by leftists on Twitter: 'A beautiful raid'

For many leftists, the news of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida residence was music to their ears. On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in West Palm Beach, Florida. The agents reportedly were searching for classified documents that the President had allegedly taken from the White House at the end of his time in office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy