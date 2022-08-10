Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Upstate hospice nurse speaks out after she offered aid to head-on crash victims
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Traci Phillips said she witnessed thefiery head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers that blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday. The crash was also caught on camera. Phillips said that particular intersection is a part of a route she takes daily, so she knows just how...
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization opens transitional house for women released from prison
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization that helps people released from prison unveiled a new addition to its program. Soteria Community Development Corporation held a ribbon-cutting for its women's transitional house. The opening comes just a few weeks after Soteria was dealt a devastating blow when its workshop burned down.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor's appointment
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
SLED: More charges in April death of child with disabilities in South Carolina
State agents have filed more charges related to the April death of a 14-year-old girl with disabilities in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van. At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “It...
Lawsuit: Fmr. Upstate deputy accused of shooting disabled teen with stun gun 17 times
The family of a teenager with autism said he was wrongfully shot with a stun gun last August.
FOX Carolina
‘I could go somewhere else but, this is my home’: Relationship between blight and poverty
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study by a research group of students and staff at Wofford College is looking into how living next to abandoned and condemned properties impacts the quality-of-life in three Spartanburg County neighborhoods. There are 48 properties condemned in the county in Una, Saxon and...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
FOX Carolina
Emergency officials investigating after train derails in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business in Greenville County on Thursday morning. Officials were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m. Firefighters said approximately nine cars derailed on the tracks behind International Cotton Depots #1. Three tankers that...
FOX Carolina
Where is Michael Thrasher?
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
WYFF4.com
John Gray to return to Relentless Church Greenville after health scare
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to the church Sunday after a health scare last month. Gray was admitted to a hospital in Alabama on July 7 and was in a critical care unit because of a Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots, according to his wife, Aventer.
WYFF4.com
2 homemade handguns turned in as part of South Carolina gun buyback program
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two guns made with a 3D printer were among the weapons turned in at a recent gun buyback event in Spartanburg, South Carolina. On July 30, the Spartanburg Police Department, in partnership with city leaders gave citizens an opportunity to dispose of unwanted firearms. Police said...
Deputies search for man accused of breaking into Rutherford Co. animal rescue
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, an unknown man broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located at 380 US 221N Hwy. at 1:45 a.m.
Victim in fatal crash identified
The woman who died in a crash in the Upstate last week has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 70 year old, Linda Bobo.
WLOS.com
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge man who broke into home, stole watermelon
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Walhalla was arrested and charged after a home was broken into early Tuesday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home along South Highway 11 near Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26.
FOX Carolina
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in Greenville. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the intersection of Mauldin Road and Pleasantburg Drive in front of First Cash Pawn. The Greenville...
