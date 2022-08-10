ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
FOX Carolina

Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van. At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “It...
Chris Dodd
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
FOX Carolina

Where is Michael Thrasher?

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
WYFF4.com

John Gray to return to Relentless Church Greenville after health scare

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to the church Sunday after a health scare last month. Gray was admitted to a hospital in Alabama on July 7 and was in a critical care unit because of a Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots, according to his wife, Aventer.
WLOS.com

Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge man who broke into home, stole watermelon

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Walhalla was arrested and charged after a home was broken into early Tuesday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home along South Highway 11 near Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26.
