Case Western Reserve University law professor explains process of FBI getting search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

 1 day ago
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department — notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland — decided to take such a drastic step. Answers weren’t quickly forthcoming. Agents on Monday searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. It marked a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump, who faces an array of inquiries tied to his conduct in the waning days of his administration. From echoes of Watergate to the more immediate House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Washington, a city used to sleepy Augusts, reeled from one speculative or accusatory headline to the next. Was the Justice Department politicized? What prompted it to seek authorization to search the estate for classified documents now, months after it was revealed that Trump had taken boxes of materials with him when he left the White House after losing the 2020 election?
Breaking down AG Garland's bombshell request to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant

MSNBC's Chuck Rosenberg joins Katy Tur to break down Attorney General's announcement Thursday that the Department of Justice has moved to unseal the warrant that led to the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Rosenberg also lauds Garland's defense of the Justice Department from "unfounded" attacks made by allies of Trump.Aug. 11, 2022.
Trump: "Mar-a-Lago home under siege, raided by FBI"

MIAMI - On Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach was being raided by the FBI.Two sources confirmed to CBS News that the action was connected to White House records. In February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of White House records. The National Archives said in February that some of the documents Trump turned over to them had been ripped up and taped back together, and that classified materials were found amid 15 boxes of records it retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January.On Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos from her upcoming book...
What led to the FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago?

New information is coming out about the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Newsweek is reporting that a confidential source tipped off federal agents as to what classified documents were there and where they were located. Newsweek senior editor William Arkin joins CBS News to discuss his exclusive reporting.
