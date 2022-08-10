ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 9

happiblnde
1d ago

Omg every mother’s nightmare. Will it ever stop? Please accept my most sincere condolences on the death of your beautiful son. ❤️

Reply
6
Roscoe Charles
1d ago

heavenly father please comfort his family and loved ones and take his beautiful spirit to be with you in paradise, I ask in Jesus name Amen.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Police seek tips in Thomas’ murder

The Pasadena Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the May 2 death of 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas of Pasadena. Thomas was found shot at 8:42 p.m. May 2 in an apartment complex’s common area in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue after the department received 911 calls and a “shots fired” alert from the recently activated “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection system.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
oc-breeze.com

Anaheim Confidential fundraiser returns to Anaheim Police Department

An innocent man murdered by a merciless suspect. Join Anaheim Homicide Detectives as they unravel a violent murder and track down the suspect on the run. True-crime fans won’t want to miss this live presentation told by the APD Homicide Detectives who were on the case. In its fifth...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pasadena Student#Robbery Homicide Unit
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Zip Gun

On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

LASD searching for missing LA man, 47

Sheriff’s detectives asked for public assistance Sunday to find a 47-year-old man who went missing in Los Angeles. Alsides Noe Sandoval, who is also known as Noah Medina, was last seen around 1 p.m. on July 31 in the 11600 block of Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
santamonica.gov

Underage Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation

Santa Monica, CA - On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD)conducted an underage Decoy Shoulder Tap operation. The operation utilized a decoy, under the age of 21 and supervised by SMPD Investigators. Underage Decoy Shoulder Tap operations are focused on adults who knowingly furnish alcoholic beverages to minors. The goal is to reduce substance abuse and enhance community welfare by limiting underage access to alcoholic beverages.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer

Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
WEHOville.com

Crime in WeHo rises by 38 percent

Vehicle burglaries on WeHo’s West Side drove the Part I crime rate up by 38 percent in July over the same month in 2021, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lt. Fanny Lapkin presented the Pubic Safety Commission with the latest data at their meeting Monday...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy