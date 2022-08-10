ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Blitz Preview: King Mustangs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The King Mustangs and Head Coach Doug Foster are looking to end the program's five year playoff drought. The Mustangs struggled to find wins last year in the then-nine-team district. There could be an extra playoff spot available in the CCISD and Victoria-based district this season and Coach Foster says the Mustangs are trying to toughen up in order to earn that postseason berth.
KIII 3News

Blitz Preview: Gregory-Portland Wildcats

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats are a tradition-rich program that's been starving for a winner for awhile now and Head Coach Brent Davis finally got them going in the right direction last season. The Wildcats are coming off a season in which they won a co-district championship with...
KIII 3News

Javelinas kick off fall practice

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-kingsville is hoping to prove some doubters wrong in 2022 and continue its upswing under Head Coach Mike Salinas. The Javelinas are working in some new skill guys especially on offense to go along with some new transfers including quarterback and former Lone Star Conference Preseason Player of the Year Miklo Smalls, who comes over from Texas A&M-Commerce.
KIII 3News

Several South Texas districts starting school Thursday

PORTLAND, Texas — Several Coastal Bend school districts are starting their school year today. Gregory-Portland, Calallen, Taft and Ricardo ISDs will all welcome students back to class Thursday. We spent the morning at GPISD with their superintendent to learn what students can expect in the new year. Dr. Michelle...
Houston Chronicle

Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted

A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
KIII 3News

TSTA Survey: 70% of teachers Ready to quit, CCISD superintendent gives account for teacher vacancies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new school year begins, hiring and keeping qualified teachers continues to be a problem here in Texas. Now, a new survey suggests that many of our current teachers are considering leaving the profession altogether. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and found 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. It's a problem that state leaders have already been trying to address.
KIII 3News

Veterans honored in Del Mar College Upward Bound Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is recognizing 66 veterans for completing the Veterans Upward Bound Program which helps to transition veterans from careers in the military to civilian life through higher education. They've served their country in the United States Military, but the training they received at...
KIII 3News

Traffic changes at new Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School is opening up an additional parking lot for parents waiting to pick up students, the school announced Wednesday. For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will now be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry. The school added that...
KIII 3News

School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
KIII 3News

South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
KIII 3News

Classroom Challenges: Overcoming pandemic learning gap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic impacted every aspect of our daily lives. Homes became offices, restaurants and for many-- classrooms. The Vela family is currently taking down their makeshift classroom and shared with 3NEWS what their at home schooling journey looked like. Carla Vela is a mom of...
