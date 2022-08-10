Read full article on original website
Blitz Preview: King Mustangs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The King Mustangs and Head Coach Doug Foster are looking to end the program's five year playoff drought. The Mustangs struggled to find wins last year in the then-nine-team district. There could be an extra playoff spot available in the CCISD and Victoria-based district this season and Coach Foster says the Mustangs are trying to toughen up in order to earn that postseason berth.
Blitz Preview: Gregory-Portland Wildcats
PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats are a tradition-rich program that's been starving for a winner for awhile now and Head Coach Brent Davis finally got them going in the right direction last season. The Wildcats are coming off a season in which they won a co-district championship with...
Javelinas kick off fall practice
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-kingsville is hoping to prove some doubters wrong in 2022 and continue its upswing under Head Coach Mike Salinas. The Javelinas are working in some new skill guys especially on offense to go along with some new transfers including quarterback and former Lone Star Conference Preseason Player of the Year Miklo Smalls, who comes over from Texas A&M-Commerce.
Several South Texas districts starting school Thursday
PORTLAND, Texas — Several Coastal Bend school districts are starting their school year today. Gregory-Portland, Calallen, Taft and Ricardo ISDs will all welcome students back to class Thursday. We spent the morning at GPISD with their superintendent to learn what students can expect in the new year. Dr. Michelle...
City of Corpus Christi unveils new CCPD Flour Bluff substation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ribbon cutting today to unveil the much anticipated Corpus Christi Police Department substation in Flour Bluff. The building itself received some major upgrades both inside and out, and was expanded to over 4,000 square feet. The substation will now be home to 43 officers who serve the 'bravo district.'
After school childcare sees a boom in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the first day of school behind us for many districts including Corpus Christi, some parents may still be looking for after school child care. 3NEWS checked on openings for after school programs around the city. "We're pretty close to full, but we still are...
Houston Chronicle
Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted
A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
Students make their way back to classes as Corpus Christi ISD begins new school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer has come to an end for students in Corpus Christi ISD. Students woke up Tuesday to get ready for a new school year- some at a new campus completely. Students at Carroll High School will spend their first full day in the new building...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
From hobby to side hustle, Corpus Christi woman shares financial success story
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From a hobby to a side hustle, one Corpus Christi woman managed to turn a single Nike hat into a full time business. "I source a lot at flea markets, garage sales, goodwill. I find items that I'm passionate about. I love western and bo-ho styles," said Kimberly Gonzales, a local Poshmark seller.
TSTA Survey: 70% of teachers Ready to quit, CCISD superintendent gives account for teacher vacancies
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new school year begins, hiring and keeping qualified teachers continues to be a problem here in Texas. Now, a new survey suggests that many of our current teachers are considering leaving the profession altogether. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and found 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. It's a problem that state leaders have already been trying to address.
Veterans honored in Del Mar College Upward Bound Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is recognizing 66 veterans for completing the Veterans Upward Bound Program which helps to transition veterans from careers in the military to civilian life through higher education. They've served their country in the United States Military, but the training they received at...
Traffic changes at new Carroll High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School is opening up an additional parking lot for parents waiting to pick up students, the school announced Wednesday. For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will now be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry. The school added that...
Corpus Christi is the most affordable beach town for homebuyers, report says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homebuyers across the U.S. looking to live the beach life may want to check out what Corpus Christi has to offer. Property Shark has ranked Corpus Christi as the most affordable beach city with more than 100,000 residents to buy a house in for 2022.
School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
Crews battling large fire involving building, cars near downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. Several emergency crews are responding to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. This is a developing story....
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Some Coastal Bend school districts no longer offering free lunch to all students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has decided to continue to provide free breakfast and lunches for all students. At Windsor Park Elementary, everyone from the principal to the cafeteria manager believes that was a great decision. The lunch on this first day of school...
Classroom Challenges: Overcoming pandemic learning gap
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic impacted every aspect of our daily lives. Homes became offices, restaurants and for many-- classrooms. The Vela family is currently taking down their makeshift classroom and shared with 3NEWS what their at home schooling journey looked like. Carla Vela is a mom of...
