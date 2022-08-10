ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

WBTV

Salisbury Youth Council now accepting applications

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is currently accepting applications for membership to the Salisbury Youth Council (SYC). Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization for youths aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members serve the community at large, learn about local government, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New CDC guidelines for a new school year

Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. The charge against Mark Carver relating to the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko was dismissed on Friday. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. The NC Giants football league...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Student mentorship through fitness

Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. The charge against Mark Carver relating to the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko was dismissed on Friday. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The NC Giants football league...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early

Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
WBTV

Kannapolis fire truck parade and festival set for October 1

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Chester County, city addressing violence crimes

WBTV has been investigating claims of excess force during the arrest. Kim Olige created the nonprofit Youth Style Fitness. We are still waiting to hear how North and South Carolina public schools will respond to these CDC recommendations. WBTV gets inside look at ATF Charlotte gun vault. Updated: 6 hours...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WFMY NEWS2

City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
WBTV

Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte. He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two shot at motel in north Charlotte

An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Help needed finding missing Concord teen

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord. It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.
CONCORD, NC

