Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Salisbury Youth Council now accepting applications
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is currently accepting applications for membership to the Salisbury Youth Council (SYC). Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization for youths aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members serve the community at large, learn about local government, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
WBTV
‘Mentorship matters:’ CMS graduate, Charlotte native uses fitness to mentor students in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate is using his passion for fitness to pour back into the community that raised him. Kim Olige graduated from Mallard Creek High School in 2013. He says while he enjoyed his time in CMS, he felt more mentorship programs were needed to support students.
WBTV
New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it...
WBTV
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
New CDC guidelines for a new school year
Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. The charge against Mark Carver relating to the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko was dismissed on Friday. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. The NC Giants football league...
WBTV
Student mentorship through fitness
Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. The charge against Mark Carver relating to the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko was dismissed on Friday. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The NC Giants football league...
WBTV
Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
whqr.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Kannapolis fire truck parade and festival set for October 1
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.
WBTV
Chester County, city addressing violence crimes
WBTV has been investigating claims of excess force during the arrest. Kim Olige created the nonprofit Youth Style Fitness. We are still waiting to hear how North and South Carolina public schools will respond to these CDC recommendations. WBTV gets inside look at ATF Charlotte gun vault. Updated: 6 hours...
NC judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
New Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte. He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″...
WBTV
Two shot at motel in north Charlotte
An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
WBTV
Union County Sheriff’s Office releases nine potential names for K-9 puppy, vote underway
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After receiving thousands of name suggestions for a K-9 puppy, the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has narrowed it down to nine finalists. The potential names are Axel, Griff, Honor, Kane, Logan, Radar, Thor, Union and Valor. You can submit your vote for the...
WBTV
Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office...
WBTV
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte passengers say they were stranded for days in the Dominican Republic after their American Airlines flight was canceled multiple times. AA782 from Punta Cana was supposed to be back to the Queen City on 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Instead, that flight was changed to AA9603 and arrived on Aug. 9.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 1st-9th
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, August 1st through Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Help needed finding missing Concord teen
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord. It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.
Comments / 0