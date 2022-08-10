ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

Endorsed candidate winds District 58 Republican primary

By Kristine Goodrich
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 1 day ago

Endorsed Republican candidate Bill Lieske handily defeated a challenger Tuesday to advance in the race for Senate District 58.

With 44 of 46 precincts reporting, Lieske, a chiropractor from Lonsdale, had over 62% primary vote. Jake Cordes, a Farmington School Board member, was behind by over 1,200 votes.

Lieske will run in November against Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member who received the DFL endorsement.

The district includes much of northern Rice County, including Northfield, Dundas and Lonsdale.

