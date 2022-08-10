Read full article on original website
Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season
Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breaking: Star ACC Quarterback Out Indefinitely
Wake Forest will be without star quarterback Sam Hartman indefinitely, the program announced Wednesday morning. According to a statement released by Wake Forest, Hartman "sought medical attention for a non-football related condition" following a workout on Tuesday. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team...
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely with 'non-football-related condition'
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be without starting quarterback Sam Hartman after the school announced Wednesday that he was ruled out "indefinitely" with a "non-football-related condition." Hartman, a 23-year-old redshirt junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, sought medical treatment following a workout on Tuesday, the athletics department said in a...
College football star reportedly “out indefinitely”
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in all of college football last season, but both Hartman and the Wake Forest faithful received some extremely unfortunate news that could sideline him for a while. It was announced on Wednesday that Hartman will be sidelined indefinitely...
