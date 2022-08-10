Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Scandinavian Festival returns for 61st year in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The festival and fair season may be coming to a close soon, but a Junction City classic is returning this week - the Scandinavian Festival. Running from Thursday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 14, the festival is celebrating its 61st year, making it one of the oldest running festivals in Lane County.
nbc16.com
US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation
The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
nbc16.com
Trekkin in Eugene concludes Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. -- "Live long and prosper" is the best way to describe a local star trek event entering its 9th year in Eugene. Set phasers to fun as "trekkies" in Lane County gathered together for the first time since before the pandemic. The event was put on by Eugene Trek Theater and beamed up an in-person crowd to enjoy a retelling of a fan-favorite episode. Participants also enjoyed activities and bought homemade crafts.
nbc16.com
Who's moving into vacant Aaron's furniture building on River Road?
EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
How does McKenzie River stay clear of debris during wildfire season?
McKENZIE RIVER, Ore. — The McKenzie River is Eugene's sole source of drinking water; and especially during wildfire season, it's important to protect it from debris. But what's being done to keep it clean during future wildfire seasons?. Protecting the river is a big project for EWEB to keep...
nbc16.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates say homelessness will be top priority
PORTLAND, Ore — All three candidates in Oregon's historic gubernatorial race say they'll address homelessness with urgency -- but in slightly different ways. At a campaign roundtable Monday in Wilsonville for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, one business owner complained of the impacts of homelessness on her realty business. “It’s...
nbc16.com
Inflation has parents feeling the pinch on back-to-school budgets
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Watch #LiveOnKMTR for more on this story. After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon...
nbc16.com
'People were sitting around watching the fire': Springfield blaze presented challenges
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A devastating fire over the weekend left two homes destroyed in Springfield. We're now learning new details about the struggles firefighters encountered battling the blaze near Dorris Ranch. Those homes are outside city limits, meaning firefighters didn’t have access to water. The homes are in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Two homes burn down in fire at Dorris Ranch
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A fire broke out just south of Springfield near Dorris Ranch Sunday, burning down two homes. We spoke to residents about the aftermath. Fire crews are wrapping up on what was initially a two-home blaze, and the cause still under investigation. Firefighters brought in additional trucks and resources from neighboring departments due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
nbc16.com
Lane County offers resources to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Lane County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness. “With fires burning in Lane County and around the state, now is a good time to remind people to be proactive about their emergency preparedness,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances. We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
nbc16.com
Acts of Kindness: Shop with a Cop for School Supplies
EUGENE, Ore. - Being in law enforcement can be a tough job and the families of law enforcement know that better than anyone. That’s why the local group Sisters in Law created a yearly event to serve the community and show another side of the police. Sisters in Law,...
Comments / 0