KOMU
Missourians come together at Columbia conference for addiction recovery research
COLUMBIA - More than 250 people attended the Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers (MCRSP) conference in Columbia Thursday. The conference is for recovered substance users to meet and talk about research. They discover the best practices build communities amongst one another. MCRSP is a statewide association of 126 different...
KOMU
Columbia Job Center partners with Columbia Public Library for its monthly hiring event
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center will partner with Columbia Public Library to host its monthly Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event next week, featuring 11 different employers. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library. The 11...
KOMU
Food Bank to host Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive this Friday
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive Friday to help feed students in Boone County. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 12 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dillard's parking lot outside the Columbia Mall. It's aimed at assisting students with nutrition needs by helping The Food Bank provide food for 14 school pantries.
KOMU
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri
SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
KOMU
Boone County offering multiple vaccination clinics throughout August
BOONE COUNTY - There are multiple opportunities for people interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot during the month of August. Details and links to schedule appointments are below and can be found online. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will offer vaccines between 10...
lakeexpo.com
Free Handgun Workshop For Women From Missouri Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women aged 14 and older to participate in a handgun workshop in Hartsburg, Mo. This workshop will teach the basics of operating a handgun and shooting fundamentals, and it will run from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 30. This workshop will be composed of...
KOMU
Boone County 911 dispatcher shortage could affect call wait times
COLUMBIA − Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) needs more dispatch workers in its emergency communications center. Dispatcher shortages have been reported across the state. In Boone County, the budget has allotted 61 emergency telecommunicators. However, there are currently only 33 full-time workers, leaving the joint communications department with 28 vacancies.
KOMU
Boone County OEM to host preparedness fair
BOONE COUNTY - With three weeks to go before National Preparedness Month, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management will host a community-wide preparedness fair this September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for potential disasters and emergencies that could take place. The fair, which was renamed the...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOMU
Over 100 new teachers welcomed by luncheon in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Over 100 new teachers were welcomed with a free luncheon at Capital City High School Tuesday afternoon. The Rotary Club of Jefferson City hosted the New Teachers Welcome Luncheon for new teachers to public and private schools in Jefferson City. The Keynote Speaker for the luncheon was...
KOMU
MU Health Care opening urgent care clinic in Audrain County
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced in a release Tuesday that it would open a new urgent care clinic in Mexico next week. The clinic is set to open Tuesday, Aug. 16. It's located inside the South Clark Medical Building at 3626 South Clark Street in Mexico. According to the...
KOMU
Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Columbia's Third Ward council member Saturday
COLUMBIA − After a historic run-off election, Columbia's newest city council member Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as Ward 3's representative during a special election last week, after April's election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The swearing-in...
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
KOMU
Callaway County jail expansion set to open in late October
FULTON − Callaway County inmates will soon have a new home. A larger jail is set to open in Fulton at the end of October, with a new justice center scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. The expansion will take the number of beds in...
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibits
The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO.Rotunda Building photo via Facebook. The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
KOMU
Woman sentenced to probation after Jefferson City church arson
COLE COUNTY − A woman was sentenced Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court for her involvement in a church arson last May. Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, stealing and second-degree property damage, all misdemeanors. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. Mullins was arrested in...
abc17news.com
Woman with dementia missing in Shelby County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities in Shelby County are asking for help to find a missing 92-year-old woman with dementia. Nadean Wood was last seen leaving her home on Highway 151 in Clarence on foot Tuesday night, according to an alert issued by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Wood is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has graying brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, August 10
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians 21 and older to posses, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana. State officials certified that 214,535 out of the...
KOMU
Survey: Columbia among cheapest average rent cost in the U.S., despite a near 20% increase
COLUMBIA- A survey from "Rent" found that Columbia is No. 15 cheapest average rent in the Country. The data was based off cities with a population of at least 50,000. In Columbia, the survey finds the average cost of rent being $915. Despite ranking in the top 15, the cost...
