The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO.Rotunda Building photo via Facebook. The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.

HERMANN, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO