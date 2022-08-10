ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

KOMU

Food Bank to host Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive this Friday

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive Friday to help feed students in Boone County. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 12 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dillard's parking lot outside the Columbia Mall. It's aimed at assisting students with nutrition needs by helping The Food Bank provide food for 14 school pantries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri

SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Boone County offering multiple vaccination clinics throughout August

BOONE COUNTY - There are multiple opportunities for people interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot during the month of August. Details and links to schedule appointments are below and can be found online. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will offer vaccines between 10...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Free Handgun Workshop For Women From Missouri Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women aged 14 and older to participate in a handgun workshop in Hartsburg, Mo. This workshop will teach the basics of operating a handgun and shooting fundamentals, and it will run from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 30. This workshop will be composed of...
HARTSBURG, MO
KOMU

Boone County 911 dispatcher shortage could affect call wait times

COLUMBIA − Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) needs more dispatch workers in its emergency communications center. Dispatcher shortages have been reported across the state. In Boone County, the budget has allotted 61 emergency telecommunicators. However, there are currently only 33 full-time workers, leaving the joint communications department with 28 vacancies.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Boone County OEM to host preparedness fair

BOONE COUNTY - With three weeks to go before National Preparedness Month, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management will host a community-wide preparedness fair this September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for potential disasters and emergencies that could take place. The fair, which was renamed the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Over 100 new teachers welcomed by luncheon in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Over 100 new teachers were welcomed with a free luncheon at Capital City High School Tuesday afternoon. The Rotary Club of Jefferson City hosted the New Teachers Welcome Luncheon for new teachers to public and private schools in Jefferson City. The Keynote Speaker for the luncheon was...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Callaway County jail expansion set to open in late October

FULTON − Callaway County inmates will soon have a new home. A larger jail is set to open in Fulton at the end of October, with a new justice center scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. The expansion will take the number of beds in...
FULTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibits

The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO.Rotunda Building photo via Facebook. The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.
HERMANN, MO
KOMU

Woman sentenced to probation after Jefferson City church arson

COLE COUNTY − A woman was sentenced Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court for her involvement in a church arson last May. Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, stealing and second-degree property damage, all misdemeanors. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. Mullins was arrested in...
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Woman with dementia missing in Shelby County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities in Shelby County are asking for help to find a missing 92-year-old woman with dementia. Nadean Wood was last seen leaving her home on Highway 151 in Clarence on foot Tuesday night, according to an alert issued by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Wood is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has graying brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, August 10

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians 21 and older to posses, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana. State officials certified that 214,535 out of the...
COLUMBIA, MO

