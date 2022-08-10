‘Best skill we’ve ever had’: Jacks offense stacked

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The 2022 South Dakota State offense may be the best there’s ever been in Brookings.

“We’ve had some good players here, been blessed to have some good players here and in terms of offense, this is the best skill we’ve ever had combined” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier stated.

After nearly 15 months of rest, rehab and preparation, Mark Gronowski will once again run the show at quarterback for the Jackrabbits.

“It just feels great to be back out there playing with everyone again. I’m not 100 percent yet, not all the way back into everything but it just feels so good to be there getting reps again and even just getting those team reps that are so crucial in fall camp to get ready for the season, it just feels great,” Gronowski remarked.

With Isaiah Davis at running back, The Janke twins at wide out, Kraft and Heins at tight end, the only real question marks come on the offensive line. Left guard and left tackle are occupied by two all Americans in Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield. Gus Miller will slide over to center, leaving two new starting spots up for grabs on the right side of the line.

“We’re trying a lot of different combinations over there, trying to figure out who the best two guys are at those respective spots and we’ve still got a lot of time to figure that out. But I’m confident that whatever it is, we’re going to have two good players over there and we’re going to have a good unit playing together,” SDSU Offensive Line Coach Ryan Olson said.

With so much talent across the field, a selfless attitude will be paramount.

“The toughest thing is just making sure everyone is in line and check in understanding that not everyone is going to have a great day,” Gronowski stated. “Some people are going to have better days, some people are going to have some off days. Some people are just going to go off and have 10 catches and somebody might have zero catches for that matter. But we just have to support each other. Winning is the main goal in the end of it all,” Gronowski said.

The Jacks offense will also have a new man in charge with Zach Lujan moving from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

