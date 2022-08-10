Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted following bank robbery in Fresno, police say
A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The bank teller, police say, complied...
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Two men found shot in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Fresno gas station
A man now knows his punishment following a deadly shooting outside a Fresno gas station.
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Zip Gun
On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
KMPH.com
3 caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fowler
FOWLER, Calif. — Three people are now wanted after being caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a driveway in a Fowler home. According to the owner, this theft marks the second time this year her catalytic converter has been stolen off of her 2006 Honda. The previous...
Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say
VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
KMPH.com
4th person arrested in connected to Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A fourth person who deputies say is connected to a Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016 has been arrested. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Brandon Roque of Madera is facing charges of kidnapping, torture, conspiracy, sexual assault, and intimidating a witness.
KMPH.com
Gang member sentence for attempted murder while at red light in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A known gang member was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot at another vehicle while at a red light in Fresno County. Officials say 30-year-old Shane Bernal attempted to murder another person to benefit the local gang. At the time of the...
Owner cited for leaving dogs in hot SUV, Clovis police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pet owner has been cited after he was caught leaving his dogs in a hot SUV, Clovis police say. On Wednesday, officers and Clovis Animal Services responded to the area of Clovis and Herndon avenues, where authorities say two dogs were found locked inside a hot SUV with its windows […]
KMPH.com
One dead following crash on residential street in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
Fresno man sentenced to 12 years for trying to ship meth via FedEx
A Fresno man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after trying to ship several packages of methamphetamine from a Fresno FedEx location to North Carolina.
Another arrest made in connection to 2016 Clovis kidnapping
Authorities say another person has been charged in the 2016 kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Clovis.
KMPH.com
Man wanted, accused of stealing items from elementary school in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A man is wanted after police say he stole several items from a Head Start office in Madera. Sierra Vista Elementary says a man caught on camera was seen roaming around on campus. He can be seen wearing denim shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with...
16-year-old arrested in homicide of Orange Cove teen, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl in Orange Cove last month has been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, officials announced that a 16-year-old boy from Orange Cove has been arrested for the homicide of Araceli Gutierrez. Due to the age […]
KMPH.com
Woman hit and killed Wednesday morning in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died after she was hit by a truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near Olive and Chestnut Avenues. According to police, the woman identified as 28-year-old Mayra Fisher was unresponsive when police and EMS arrived. Fisher was taken to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dennis Wayne George
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dennis Wayne George. Dennis George is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 35-year-old George is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Dennis George is hiding,...
Police searching for missing woman in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a woman who was reported missing over the weekend, according to the Selma Police Department. Officials say 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in Selma. Investigators did not provide any further details on where Fuentes was last […]
Comments / 0