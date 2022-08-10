ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted following bank robbery in Fresno, police say

A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The bank teller, police say, complied...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Two men found shot in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler.  One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February.  Hernandez disappeared […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#The Shop N Gas#Kia
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Zip Gun

On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

3 caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fowler

FOWLER, Calif. — Three people are now wanted after being caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a driveway in a Fowler home. According to the owner, this theft marks the second time this year her catalytic converter has been stolen off of her 2006 Honda. The previous...
FOWLER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

4th person arrested in connected to Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A fourth person who deputies say is connected to a Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016 has been arrested. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Brandon Roque of Madera is facing charges of kidnapping, torture, conspiracy, sexual assault, and intimidating a witness.
KMPH.com

One dead following crash on residential street in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman hit and killed Wednesday morning in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died after she was hit by a truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near Olive and Chestnut Avenues. According to police, the woman identified as 28-year-old Mayra Fisher was unresponsive when police and EMS arrived. Fisher was taken to the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dennis Wayne George

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dennis Wayne George. Dennis George is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 35-year-old George is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Dennis George is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police searching for missing woman in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a woman who was reported missing over the weekend, according to the Selma Police Department. Officials say 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in Selma. Investigators did not provide any further details on where Fuentes was last […]
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy