Football: Bishop Ryan relying on culture with a new-look roster

Bishop Ryan is one of the schools coming off a stellar season last fall, winning ten games and reaching the semi-final round for the third year in a row.

After graduating a large senior class, there will be plenty of new faces on the field this season.

Head coach Roger Coleman said his program will look to reload in a similar fashion to the way they have in previous seasons.

“It seems to be what we have going we all enjoy it, the kids enjoy it, coaches are bought in. So grinding that same thing, embrace the grind is what I told the kids from day one. It’s hot, it’s humid, we have two practices every day, so just the same system that we’ve been in and be sharper and learn from there,” Coleman said.

The Lions open up this year’s slate hosting Langdone/Edmore/Munich set to start at 7:00 pm August 19.

