ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Football: Bishop Ryan relying on culture with a new-look roster

By Tristan Thomas
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFpUw_0hBGHrOh00

Bishop Ryan is one of the schools coming off a stellar season last fall, winning ten games and reaching the semi-final round for the third year in a row.

After graduating a large senior class, there will be plenty of new faces on the field this season.

Head coach Roger Coleman said his program will look to reload in a similar fashion to the way they have in previous seasons.

“It seems to be what we have going we all enjoy it, the kids enjoy it, coaches are bought in. So grinding that same thing, embrace the grind is what I told the kids from day one. It’s hot, it’s humid, we have two practices every day, so just the same system that we’ve been in and be sharper and learn from there,” Coleman said.

The Lions open up this year’s slate hosting Langdone/Edmore/Munich set to start at 7:00 pm August 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Football: Younger players in new roles for MLS

In Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood’s 2021 campaign, the Mavericks qualified for the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons before bowing out in the first round. This team will be much younger than last year after graduating eight seniors, with only one senior for MLS in 2022. The team said this will change some of their approach […]
MOHALL, ND
KX News

Football: DLB hoping to build off playoff experience

Another playoff team hoping to get back to the post season is Des Lacs/Burlington. The Lakers 2021 season came to a close in the quarterfinals with a loss to Bowman County. DLB has plenty of talent to replenish from last year’s squad, as the team hopes the younger players can use last season’s playoff experience […]
KX News

Football: Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose looks to continue winning culture

One of the top teams in Class 11B continues to be the Velva-Garrison-Drake/Anamoose Aggies, who added more players to this year’s team via emergency co-op. 2014 is the last time a Velva football team missed the post season. The reason for this consistent success speaks to a strong bond between coaches and players. We’ve had […]
VELVA, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Football
Minot, ND
Sports
KX News

Football: Minot optimistic heading into 2022 season

Minot High Football had its first fully padded practice today ahead of what they hope is a more successful 2022 season, thanks in part to what’s happened over the past year. The Magicians are optimistic heading into fall of 2022. Despite winning just two games last season, they see paths to improvement on both sides […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Langdone Edmore Munich#Nexstar Media Inc
kxnet.com

Rollie Fest remembers an old friend

The Minot Park District gave a special group a thumbs up to enjoy their favorite hobby. The Minot Kite Fliers were able to be spotted today from around Minot. With his Kites high in the sky, Paul Lutzen celebrated the the life of their late friend Rollie Metz, who passed away five years ago.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KFYR-TV

Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Ask the City of Minot Anything at these August meetings

The City of Minot has announced its proposed budget for city maintenance and improvement for 2023 — and soon, you’ll have a chance to learn all about it. This 2023 budget draft is taking cues from the Capital Improvement Plan, helping improve major aspects of the city of Minot including flood control, stormwater and drainage […]
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out

Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
NEW TOWN, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy